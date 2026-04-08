Lil Tjay Slams Offset as “Rat” After Florida Shooting, Secures Release on Bond

Rapper Lil Tjay has posted bond and been released from Broward County Jail following his arrest in connection with a shooting incident involving Offset in Florida.

Authorities confirmed that Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, was charged with disorderly conduct after a reported altercation outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. His bond was set at $500.

The incident, which occurred in the valet area of the venue, reportedly escalated from a physical confrontation before gunfire left Offset injured.

Offset Shot but Stable After Incident

Offset, a member of the rap group Migos, sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Representatives for the rapper confirmed that he is in stable condition and under medical supervision. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect responsible for the shooting, and investigations remain ongoing.

Police officials stated that while multiple individuals were detained, no direct charges related to the shooting itself have been filed against Tjay.

Lil Tjay’s Fiery Response After Release

After being released, Lil Tjay spoke to reporters and made headlines for his aggressive remarks toward Offset. The Bronx rapper denied any involvement in the shooting while criticizing Offset, calling him a “rat” and dismissing accusations tied to the incident.

Tjay also addressed speculation surrounding a possible financial dispute between the two artists but declined to elaborate, telling reporters to “ask Offset.”

His comments quickly spread across social media, fueling ongoing tensions between the two rappers and sparking debate among fans.

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Legal Team Denies Shooting Allegations

Lil Tjay’s attorney has strongly rejected claims linking the rapper to the shooting. According to his legal representative, reports suggesting his involvement are “false rumors,” emphasizing that he has not been charged in connection with any firearm-related offense.

Law enforcement officials echoed that the charge filed against Tjay relates solely to disorderly conduct tied to the altercation, not the shooting itself.

The Seminole Police Department confirmed that the situation began as a fight and that the investigation is still active.

Ongoing Feud and Industry Reactions

The incident has intensified an already-strained relationship between Lil Tjay and Offset. Previous public exchanges between the two artists had hinted at underlying tensions, including claims involving money disputes.

Fans and industry observers have taken to social media to share reactions, with some calling for clarity as conflicting narratives continue to emerge.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to provide further updates regarding the events surrounding the shooting. Meanwhile, both artists remain in the spotlight, Offset recovering from his injuries and Lil Tjay navigating legal proceedings.

Despite the controversy, Lil Tjay is reportedly preparing for the release of his upcoming album, keeping his focus on music even as legal and personal challenges unfold.