Jessica Alba’s Mystery Cancun Companion Revealed as Marvel Star Danny Ramirez

Fresh off a divorce, Jessica Alba is sparking new romance rumors — and her new man is a rising Marvel and ‘Top Gun’ heartthrob. The internet has been buzzing ever since paparazzi caught Jessica Alba flying out of Cancun this weekend, accompanied by Danny Ramirez, best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel’s upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.

Photos show Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez boarding a commercial flight from Cancun back to Los Angeles on Sunday evening. The duo looked relaxed and close, fueling speculation that the beachside getaway was more than just a friendly retreat.

While neither Alba nor Ramirez has commented publicly, their cosy airport sighting has already ignited dating rumours across social media, with fans calling the pairing “unexpected but hot.” The Cancun trip marks one of the first public outings for Alba since her February 2025 divorce filing from longtime husband Cash Warren, with whom she shares three children.







Sources close to the couple emphasized at the time that the split was “extremely amicable,” with both Jessica Alba and Cash Warren requesting joint custody and prioritizing their co-parenting relationship.

Cash Warren was seen just days ago grabbing coffee in Los Angeles, appearing relaxed and unbothered amid news of Jessica Alba’s apparent new love interest. Despite the breakup, Alba seems to be embracing this new chapter with grace — and possibly, a new man on her arm.

For those unfamiliar with Danny Ramirez, the rising star has been quickly ascending Hollywood’s A-list. After his breakout role in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise, Danny Ramirez landed a key part as Joaquín Torres in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s set to appear in Captain America: Brave New World opposite Anthony Mackie, placing him squarely in the Marvel spotlight.

Fans are already speculating about how this potential romance might shape up — and whether it’s just a summer fling or something more serious. The 12-year age gap hasn’t stopped admirers from flooding social media with support for the duo, calling them “a surprisingly perfect match.”

Whether this was a romantic vacation or just two Hollywood stars enjoying time together, Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez have become the summer’s hottest celebrity pairing to watch. The beach, the jet-set lifestyle, and the Marvel magic — it’s a script straight out of a rom-com.

With Alba’s film career still active and Ramirez’s star quickly rising, this duo could be poised to dominate both headlines and red carpets in the months to come.