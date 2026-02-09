Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Spark Breakup Rumors After Super Bowl LX Loss

The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LX defeat wasn’t the only loss fans were buzzing about on Sunday night. Shortly after the team’s 29–13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, eagle-eyed followers noticed that Cardi B and Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs had unfollowed each other on Instagram — a move that immediately ignited breakup rumors across social media.

In the celebrity world, an unfollow can speak louder than words, and for a couple as high-profile as Cardi B and Diggs, the timing raised eyebrows. Neither party has publicly addressed the rumors, but the online reaction has been swift and relentless.

From Super Bowl Support to Sudden Silence

Just weeks earlier, Cardi B appeared fully invested in supporting Stefon Diggs’ championship run. The Grammy-winning rapper attended multiple playoff games and was present at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. Reports previously suggested she was planning an extravagant Super Bowl celebration, allegedly spending over $1 million on suites, tickets, and post-game festivities to show support for her partner.

That enthusiasm seemed to cool dramatically on game day. When asked by an ESPN reporter if she had any words of encouragement for Diggs before kickoff, Cardi B reportedly offered a brief and distant, “Good luck,” before walking away — a moment fans now see as an early sign of trouble.

Leaving Early and Living Online

Fueling speculation further, Cardi B appeared to leave Levi’s Stadium early following the halftime show. She later posted a video singing along to Bad Bunny from inside her car, suggesting she had already exited the venue before the game concluded. While not definitive proof of relationship issues, the move added to the growing narrative that something was off.

The rapper also made a cameo during Bad Bunny’s star-studded halftime performance alongside celebrities like Pedro Pascal, Karol G, and Jessica Alba — but noticeably absent was any public show of support for Diggs after the loss.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs first sparked dating rumors in early 2025 and confirmed their relationship publicly later that year. In September, Cardi announced she was pregnant with Diggs’ child, and the couple welcomed a baby boy in November 2025. The relationship quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity-athlete romances in pop culture.

However, reports have previously suggested tension behind the scenes, including Cardi allegedly warning Diggs about fidelity issues, given his complicated family history.

Silence Speaks Volumes — For Now

As of publication, neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs has commented on the unfollowing or addressed the breakup rumors directly. Whether this is a temporary rift or a full-blown split remains unclear, but fans are watching closely.

For now, the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss may have marked the end of more than just a championship dream — it may have also closed the chapter on one of the NFL’s most high-profile romances.