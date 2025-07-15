Connect with us

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

Conor McGregor’s Presidential Dreams Take a Hit After Explosive Accusations by Azealia Banks. His 37th birthday spiraled into a PR disaster after rapper Azealia Banks publicly accused the former UFC champion of sexual harassment, claiming he sent her unsolicited nude photos via direct message.

Banks took to social media to post screenshots allegedly showing explicit images of Conor McGregor, accompanied by threatening messages. While the original post on X (formerly Twitter) has since been removed for violating the platform’s content policy, it sent shockwaves across the internet before its takedown.



The leaked images reportedly show Conor McGregor completely nude in front of a mirror, with one photo appearing to involve a weight tied around his genitals. In a captioned screenshot, Conor McGregor allegedly wrote, “Lifting weights,” followed by another ominous message: “Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught.”

Azealia Banks didn’t hold back. In her fiery post, she responded: “How you gonna send a bitch some crooked d–k pics then threaten her not to tell?” “@TheNotoriousMMA n–a do you know who the f–k I am? This is HARAM.”

She continued with another jab at Conor McGregor’s ambitions and appearance: “Like how are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer d–k then threaten me not to tell???? Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland? What is it giving, fam? Use some f–king sunscreen, damn.”

A further screenshot showed that Azealia Banks allegedly received the message from Conor McGregor early Monday morning, with no prior conversation visible, suggesting this was an unprompted interaction.

At the time of posting, Conor McGregor was following Banks on X, though it is unclear whether the two had any prior personal or professional connection.

No Comment From McGregor’s Team Amid Legal Clouds

Conor McGregor’s representatives have not issued a statement addressing the accusations. This scandal arrives at a turbulent time for the MMA star. He is currently appealing a sexual assault conviction and was recently spotted in Florida with a brunette woman, stirring gossip given his ongoing marriage to Dee Devlin. Devlin, notably, posted a birthday tribute to Conor McGregor Monday morning before going private on Instagram.

McGregor is also publicly flirting with a political run, including a potential bid for the Irish presidency, while reportedly negotiating a UFC comeback fight in July 2026 — possibly held at the White House.

But these ambitions may be in jeopardy as the controversy grows. The combination of alleged harassment, explicit images, and ongoing legal battles raises serious questions about McGregor’s public image and future prospects, both in the octagon and on the campaign trail.

Loading...