Trump Posts Bizarre Golf Attack Meme Targeting Bruce Springsteen Amid Growing Campaign Chaos

Trump Posts Bizarre Golf Attack Meme Targeting Bruce Springsteen Amid Growing Campaign Chaos

Trump Posts Bizarre Golf Attack Meme Targeting Bruce Springsteen Amid Growing Campaign Chaos

Trump attacks Bruce Springsteen with golf ball meme on Truth Social, demands probe into Kamala Harris campaign payments to Beyoncé, Oprah, and Bono.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In yet another surreal turn from the MAGA media circus, Donald Trump escalated his feud with Bruce Springsteen by posting an uncaptioned meme of himself hitting the rock icon known as ‘The Boss’ with a golf ball on his Truth Social platform Wednesday morning. The clip, only eight seconds long, shows Trump in a MAGA hat teeing off—cut to an edited clip of Springsteen collapsing onstage after being struck. While some might call it a “joke,” the implications are disturbingly clear: Trump’s fixation on weaponising culture wars for political gain is no laughing matter.

This latest stunt follows Trump’s Monday tirade accusing Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Oprah of accepting “illegal campaign contributions” in exchange for supporting Kamala Harris. “HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE?” Trump ranted, claiming he would launch an investigation into payments made to celebrity endorsers.

The Harris campaign reportedly paid Bruce Springsteen’s production company $76,000 for a rally performance last October. But Trump’s obsession likely stems less from campaign finance concerns and more from Bruce Springsteen’s onstage criticism of the former president. At a recent show in Manchester, England, the E Street Band frontman blasted the Trump administration as

“corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous,” a quote that has since gone viral.

Now, insiders report Trump’s call for investigations is more than just another Truth Social tantrum. According to Rolling Stone, top MAGA lawyers and political operatives are actively entertaining the idea of pursuing legal action against Bruce Springsteen and other stars, despite the highly questionable legal basis.



While absurd on its face, the attack video mirrors a larger theme: Trump using spectacle and celebrity feuds to distract from his administration’s own controversies, such as a GOP budget bill that may slash Medicare by over $500 billion. Despite promising to protect programs like Medicare and Medicaid in March, the CBO reports that Trump’s latest “big, beautiful” tax plan will trigger deep automatic cuts to social services to fund tax breaks for millionaires and corporations.

Eddie Vedder Honours Bruce Springsteen With Stirring Tribute After Trump’s Verbal Assault

While Trump’s base may delight in seeing him “take down” cultural enemies like Springsteen, the broader implications are troubling. A former U.S. president openly promoting violence, however metaphorical, against a private citizen while suggesting the use of federal investigative powers for personal vendettas is authoritarian behaviour, plain and simple.

Whether the video was posted for laughs or as part of a deeper strategy to stoke his base and distract from policy failures, it reinforces a pattern: Trump governs by grievance, spectacle, and personal score-settling. And now, Bruce Springsteen is his latest scapegoat.

As November looms, voters must ask: Is this the behaviour of someone fit to lead the United States again?


Trump Posts Bizarre Golf Attack Meme Targeting Bruce Springsteen Amid Growing Campaign Chaos

Trump Posts Bizarre Golf Attack Meme Targeting Bruce Springsteen Amid Growing Campaign Chaos
