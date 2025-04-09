Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

In a new and explosive development in the ongoing feud between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the controversial rapper has reportedly issued veiled threats against Kim and her family while fueling an already bitter custody war over their daughter, North West. The row reignited after Kanye West released a new song featuring not only prominent collaborator Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs(P Diddy) but also the distinct voice of North, a move that flagrantly ignored an earlier legal agreement.

That agreement—reached through their lawyers—stipulated that North’s voice should not be used in Kanye’s recordings. Leaked texts reveal that when Kim Kardashian reminded Kanye of the trademark she holds on North’s name, his chilling retort was, “Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout.”

The Song That Sparked Outrage

The unexpected drop of the new track with Sean Diddy Combs (P Diddy) has created a firestorm among sources close to the family. Kanye West’s decision to utilize North West’s voice in his music is seen as a deliberate act of defiance. Reportedly, the song with Sean Diddy Combs (P Diddy) was released without Kim Kardhasian’s consent, and insiders suggest that the provocative lyrics and its timing have been designed to send a clear message.

“Kanye says he’s got so much dirt to spill, and Kim and her family won’t know what’s coming when he decides to unleash hell,” one source told In Touch. In spite of this threat, Kim is determined to stand her ground and protect her children from what many perceive as Kanye’s reckless behaviour.

Legal and Custodial Battles Intensify

As the dispute deepens, discussions within the inner circle indicate that Kim Kardashian may be preparing to file for sole custody of all four of their children—North, along with the other three: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The mounting pressure from both the media and well-wishers has made it clear that many believe her best chance at safeguarding her children’s well-being is through a firm legal stance.

Some insiders have even revealed that “everyone is telling her to fight for custody,” amid concerns over Kanye West’s unpredictable actions and public statements. For Kim, the responsibility to shield her children from the fallout of these contentious moves is paramount.

Worries Over Kanye’s Mental Health and Behavior

Another critical element fueling the dispute is the concern over Kanye West’s erratic behaviour and mental health. Multiple sources have commented that Kanye’s refusal to maintain his medication regimen has led to increasingly irrational decisions, making domestic and public conflicts all the more worrisome.

“He’s obviously not taking his meds—if he was, we wouldn’t be dealing with this,” said a close acquaintance. This deterioration in Kanye’s mental health is viewed as a significant risk factor in the ongoing custody battle and has raised alarms about the kind of environment in which North and her siblings might be exposed.

Controversial Actions and a Chaotic Warehouse

Adding another layer of controversy, Kanye’s behaviour has not been limited to legal manoeuvring. Reports have emerged about his actions at an LA warehouse he once intended to convert into a retail space. The property, once a safe haven for the children during summer visits, has now turned into what one source described as “a haunted house.” Kanye reportedly altered the space drastically—painting ceiling windows black to block natural light and filling the area with questionable figures, including alt-right extremist Nick Fuentes. Such actions have only deepened Kim’s concern over the environment that her children might be exposed to.

A Battle with Far-Reaching Implications

What began as a dispute over creative rights has swiftly escalated into a full-blown custody and reputational battle, symbolizing the deep personal and legal rifts that have defined Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s tumultuous relationship. As the feud drags on, both sides brace for a public showdown that could reshape their personal lives and influence the wider narrative around celebrity family dynamics. With tensions running high, the coming weeks are set to determine not only the fate of North West’s custody but also the public legacy of one of pop culture’s most high-profile rivalries.