Kim Kardashian Attempts to Join Forces with Bianca Censori Amit Kanye West Rants

In a dramatic turn of events worthy of its own reality show, Kim Kardashian is reportedly taking matters into her own hands — not to reignite drama but to protect her ex-husband’s new wife, Bianca Censori. According to sources close to the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian has grown deeply concerned over Kanye West’s increasingly erratic behaviour — from antisemitic outbursts to offensive fashion statements and controversial music releases. Now, insiders claim Kim is reaching out to Bianca, hoping to build a relationship with her and potentially pull her out of what she sees as a toxic situation.

However, the source noted that the Yeezy designer doesn’t appear to align with Kim Kardashian’s efforts. “As of now, Bianca isn’t on the same page,” the insider revealed.

From Fashion Twins to Unexpected Allies

Kim Kardashian, 44, and Bianca Censori, 30, have more in common than just a mutual connection to Ye. Recently, Kim has been seen stepping out in looks that mirror Bianca Censori’s daring, body-baring aesthetic — a nod, perhaps, to the Australian architect’s influence.

Sources told DailyMail.com that Kim admires Bianca’s bold fashion choices, calling them “empowering.” She’s even reportedly considering offering Bianca a role in her billion-dollar shapewear brand, Skims. But it’s not just about fashion. Kim’s admiration appears to go deeper, and her motives more personal.

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West

The source revealed that Kim is “disgusted” by who Kanye has become — referencing his recent swastika chain, disturbing song lyrics, and unfiltered tirades on social media. One insider shared, “Mental illness or not, Kim feels she doesn’t even know him anymore.”

Last month, Kanye — now legally known as Ye — shocked fans yet again during a chaotic interview with DJ Akademiks, where he said he never wanted kids with Kim. He also accused the Kardashians of controlling his four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The remarks struck a nerve. Now, Kim believes helping Bianca break away might spark a shift in Kanye — especially if he realizes he’s losing the last people who still care about him.

Kim and Bianca: A Strategic Alliance?

“Teaming up with Bianca could be the only way to stop Kanye’s spiral,” the source continued. “If she gets her away from Kanye, it could change everything.”

While Bianca hasn’t yet reciprocated the idea of working with Kim Kardashian, the Skims mogul is reportedly not giving up. She knows how much her children love Bianca and sees potential in building something positive out of a chaotic situation.

“She has a soft spot for Bianca,” said one source. “She sees a lot of herself in her. Bianca takes the kind of risks Kim used to take.”

Caught in the Crossfire

Kanye West continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons — including recent lyrics that imply Bianca tried to have him committed. He has publicly attacked Kim Kardashian and the Kardashians and even invoked antisemitic conspiracies in his rants.

Despite all this, Kim is said to be holding strong, driven by her children’s well-being and a genuine concern for the woman now standing beside Ye. Whether her plan will work — or whether Bianca will accept her help — remains to be seen. But if there’s one thing Kim Kardashian has shown the world, it’s that she won’t sit back when it comes to protecting her family… even if that family now includes her ex-husband’s new wife.