Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors With Luxurious Yacht Getaway in Menorca

Superstar Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were recently spotted looking blissfully cosy aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Spain, fueling rumours that their relationship has turned romantic. The Mission: Impossible star and the Blonde actress were seen sharing intimate moments — including laughter, warm touches, and matching straw fedoras — as they soaked up the sun in style. Ana De Armas stunned in a flowing white lace dress, while Tom Cruise flaunted his trademark ageless look in a crisp shirt and black shorts.

According to insiders, Tom Cruise is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of the Cuban-Spanish beauty. “Tom has been showering Ana with thoughtful gifts ever since they met,” a source revealed to the Daily Mail. “It started with her favorite flowers and books — and now it’s jewelry, designer clothes, and lavish experiences.”

One insider described the most extravagant gift yet: “He gives her the world — literally. Private jets, spontaneous getaways — anywhere she wants, anytime.”







Their whirlwind connection reportedly deepened after Tom Cruise attended Ana de Armas’s 37th birthday celebration in April, marking a new chapter in what began as a quiet friendship dating back to their 2019 co-starring roles in Wasp Network.

Though neither has publicly confirmed the relationship, their yacht retreat, frequent outings, and Tom Cruise’s visible devotion suggest this is more than a summer fling.

Ana de Armas Opens Up About Love and Motherhood

As the romance heats up, Ana de Armas’s past comments on love and family have resurfaced. In an interview with F Magazine, the actress opened up about her dream of motherhood: “It takes two to tango,” she said, noting that her partner’s readiness would play a key role in that decision.

Known for her fiery passion behind her soft features, Ana de Armas added, “I may look sweet and innocent, but deep down, pure and wild passion governs my choices. I want to live every moment to the fullest.”

Tom Cruise and De Armas: A Timeline of Sparks

The duo first ignited dating buzz in February 2025 after being spotted on a “professional” Valentine’s Day dinner in London. Just weeks later, they were photographed disembarking from a helicopter together at the London Heliport — and have rarely been out of the spotlight since.

Tom Cruise, famously private about his relationships, previously dated Elsina Khayrova and Hayley Atwell, while de Armas’s most recent romance was with Manuel Anido Cuesta, stepson of Cuba’s president.

Whether this turns into a red carpet romance or a private affair, one thing is clear: Cruise and de Armas are enjoying the ride. And if those yacht photos are any indication, it’s going to be one glamorous love story.