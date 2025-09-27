Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tom Cruise’s ‘Paul Newman Era’ Is Coming: Cameron Crowe Predicts a Mind-Blowing Pivot to Drama

Tom Cruise’s ‘Paul Newman Era’ Is Coming Cameron Crowe Predicts a Mind-Blowing Pivot to Drama

E! News

Tom Cruise’s ‘Paul Newman Era’ Is Coming: Cameron Crowe Predicts a Mind-Blowing Pivot to Drama

Screen Plunge
Published on

Hollywood’s most tireless action star may finally be slowing down—at least to pivot back toward his roots. According to filmmaker Cameron Crowe, who famously directed Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire and Vanilla Sky, the actor is poised to leave behind his high-octane franchise days for a “Paul Newman-style” late-career renaissance. Crowe says the move will “fry people’s minds.”

In a new interview with The New York Times promoting his book The Uncool (out October 28), Cameron Crowe declared Tom Cruise’s transformation “imminent.” With the Mission: Impossible saga on pause and a new collaboration with Oscar-winning auteur Alejandro G. Iñárritu on the horizon, Tom Cruise appears ready to embrace layered, character-driven roles reminiscent of his turns in Magnolia, Collateral, and The Color of Money.

“I see that there’s a time coming, and it might have already started, where he’s going to segue into character roles as strongly as he segued into doing action movies of the highest quality,” Crowe explained. “That Paul Newman character phase is just around the corner and will fry people’s minds.”

To underline Tom Cruise’s stature, Cameron Crowe recounted a surreal dinner with Clint Eastwood: “Clint leans over and says, ‘Tom Cruise. In a hundred years, they’re gonna look back—that’s the career.’” Coming from a Hollywood legend, the remark frames Tom Cruise not just as a blockbuster star but as an enduring cinematic figure poised for reinvention.

Cameron Crowe with Tom Cruise during Jerry Maguire

Cameron Crowe with Tom Cruise: Jerry Maguire Days

Crowe also used the interview to revisit his own iconic moment in film history—the boom box scene from Say Anything. According to Crowe, actor John Cusack initially resisted holding the stereo aloft, believing it made his character Lloyd Dobler seem weak. Cinematographer Laszlo Kovacs even staged a “fake” shoot with no film in the camera to coax John Cusack into trying different approaches. Only at sunset on the last day did John Cusack begrudgingly lift the boom box for real. That frustration, Crowe says, gave the scene its perfect emotional edge.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The New York Times Magazine (@nytmag)

“He wanted to dial down his Cusackness when I met him. He was like, ‘I can’t do another teen movie,’” Crowe recalled. “I think Cusack grew up on that movie in a lot of ways.”

With The Uncool arriving this fall and Cruise’s new drama set to roll cameras soon, both men seem ready to revisit—and redefine—the legacies that made them Hollywood fixtures. If Crowe’s prediction is right, Cruise’s long-awaited “Paul Newman era” could be the most surprising sequel of his career.

  • Cameron Crowe with Tom Cruise during Jerry Maguire
  • Tom Cruise’s ‘Paul Newman Era’ Is Coming Cameron Crowe Predicts a Mind-Blowing Pivot to Drama
  • Cameron Crowe with Tom Cruise during Jerry Maguire
  • Tom Cruise’s ‘Paul Newman Era’ Is Coming Cameron Crowe Predicts a Mind-Blowing Pivot to Drama

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

Michael Jackson Estate Says Wade Robson and James Safechuck Are Seeking $400 Million in Abuse Lawsuits

Michael Jackson Estate Says Wade Robson and James Safechuck Are Seeking $400 Million in Abuse Lawsuits
By September 27, 2025
Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side

Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side
By September 27, 2025
Tom Cruise’s ‘Paul Newman Era’ Is Coming Cameron Crowe Predicts a Mind-Blowing Pivot to Drama

Tom Cruise’s ‘Paul Newman Era’ Is Coming: Cameron Crowe Predicts a Mind-Blowing Pivot to Drama
By September 27, 2025
Netflix Renews ‘The Hunting Wives’ for a Scandalous Season 2

Netflix Renews ‘The Hunting Wives’ for a Scandalous Season 2
By September 27, 2025
Tom Cruise’s ‘Paul Newman Era’ Is Coming Cameron Crowe Predicts a Mind-Blowing Pivot to Drama

Tom Cruise’s ‘Paul Newman Era’ Is Coming: Cameron Crowe Predicts a Mind-Blowing Pivot to Drama
By September 27, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack
By September 25, 2025
Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut

Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut
By September 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
NASA Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives

Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives
By September 23, 2025
AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025

AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler: Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025
By September 23, 2025
Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
By September 18, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Mobile Phones

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
To Top
Loading...