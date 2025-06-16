Explosion Rocks Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast as Israel Widens Airstrikes in Tehran

In a chilling moment watched by millions, Iranian state television was bombed live on air Monday as an Israeli missile strike hit the network’s main studio in Tehran. Viewers saw the anchor flee her desk amid smoke, fire, and falling debris just seconds before the broadcast went dark. The unprecedented strike on Iran’s state TV marked a new phase in Israel’s increasingly aggressive military campaign, which has moved far beyond nuclear facilities and now appears to target the heart of Iran’s information apparatus.

Israel’s Expanding Targets: From Nukes to News

Initially, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it was only targeting sites tied to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, but that narrative is quickly shifting. Monday’s attack came shortly after Israel issued evacuation orders for civilian districts in Tehran, including the neighborhood where the Iranian state TV IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) headquarters is located.

The extent of civilian evacuation remains unclear, as the scale and speed of Israeli strikes—combined with limited warning time—have sparked fears of mass casualties. According to Iran’s health ministry, at least 250 Iranians have been killed since Friday. Meanwhile, Iranian missile attacks have killed 24 Israelis and damaged key infrastructure, including a Haifa oil refinery.







Air Superiority and a Silenced Voice

The IDF claims to now hold complete control over Tehran’s airspace, having successfully disabled Iran’s primary air defense systems. In what appears to be psychological warfare as much as tactical offense, Israeli officials have promised more attacks. “Iran’s propaganda mouthpiece is going to be silenced,” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, hours before the TV studio was bombed. After Iran’s latest missile barrage, Katz doubled down, declaring Tehran residents “are going to pay the price soon”—a statement later clarified to mean evacuations, not civilian targeting.

Still, the symbolism of striking a media center during a live broadcast was not lost on global observers. It sent a strong message: Israel is not only targeting military and scientific infrastructure but also the ideological core of the Iranian regime.

Broadcast Resumes Amid Rubble

Remarkably, IRIB resumed broadcasting within 30 minutes from a backup studio, attempting to reassert normalcy amid chaos. But the dramatic footage—already circulating across social media—underscores the reality that Tehran is under siege in ways it hasn’t experienced in decades.

Diplomatic Fallout and U.S. Reluctance

Tensions remain high between Israel and the U.S., as President Trump reportedly blocked an Israeli plan to assassinate Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the weekend. While Washington continues to support Israeli air defense, it has not yet agreed to join Israel in a direct offensive targeting Iran’s underground uranium enrichment facilities.

Trump, speaking from Mar-a-Lago, called for a peace deal between the two nations, stating, “It’s time for Israel and Iran to make a deal to end the war.”

As bombs fall on TV studios and civilians scramble for safety, that deal seems more distant than ever