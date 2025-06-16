Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Explosion Rocks Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast as Israel Widens Airstrikes in Tehran

Explosion Rocks Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast as Israel Widens Airstrikes in Tehran

Trump Presidency

Explosion Rocks Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast as Israel Widens Airstrikes in Tehran

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a chilling moment watched by millions, Iranian state television was bombed live on air Monday as an Israeli missile strike hit the network’s main studio in Tehran. Viewers saw the anchor flee her desk amid smoke, fire, and falling debris just seconds before the broadcast went dark. The unprecedented strike on Iran’s state TV  marked a new phase in Israel’s increasingly aggressive military campaign, which has moved far beyond nuclear facilities and now appears to target the heart of Iran’s information apparatus.

Israel’s Expanding Targets: From Nukes to News

Initially, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it was only targeting sites tied to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, but that narrative is quickly shifting. Monday’s attack came shortly after Israel issued evacuation orders for civilian districts in Tehran, including the neighborhood where the Iranian state TV IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) headquarters is located.

Iran Threatens “End of the Story” Retaliation After Israeli Strikes Kill Top Military Leaders, Hit Nuclear Sites

The extent of civilian evacuation remains unclear, as the scale and speed of Israeli strikes—combined with limited warning time—have sparked fears of mass casualties. According to Iran’s health ministry, at least 250 Iranians have been killed since Friday. Meanwhile, Iranian missile attacks have killed 24 Israelis and damaged key infrastructure, including a Haifa oil refinery.



Air Superiority and a Silenced Voice

The IDF claims to now hold complete control over Tehran’s airspace, having successfully disabled Iran’s primary air defense systems. In what appears to be psychological warfare as much as tactical offense, Israeli officials have promised more attacks. “Iran’s propaganda mouthpiece is going to be silenced,” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, hours before the TV studio was bombed. After Iran’s latest missile barrage, Katz doubled down, declaring Tehran residents “are going to pay the price soon”—a statement later clarified to mean evacuations, not civilian targeting.

Still, the symbolism of striking a media center during a live broadcast was not lost on global observers. It sent a strong message: Israel is not only targeting military and scientific infrastructure but also the ideological core of the Iranian regime.

Broadcast Resumes Amid Rubble

Remarkably, IRIB resumed broadcasting within 30 minutes from a backup studio, attempting to reassert normalcy amid chaos. But the dramatic footage—already circulating across social media—underscores the reality that Tehran is under siege in ways it hasn’t experienced in decades.

Diplomatic Fallout and U.S. Reluctance

Tensions remain high between Israel and the U.S., as President Trump reportedly blocked an Israeli plan to assassinate Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the weekend. While Washington continues to support Israeli air defense, it has not yet agreed to join Israel in a direct offensive targeting Iran’s underground uranium enrichment facilities.

Trump, speaking from Mar-a-Lago, called for a peace deal between the two nations, stating, “It’s time for Israel and Iran to make a deal to end the war.”

As bombs fall on TV studios and civilians scramble for safety, that deal seems more distant than ever


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Explosion Rocks Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast as Israel Widens Airstrikes in Tehran

Explosion Rocks Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast as Israel Widens Airstrikes in Tehran
By June 16, 2025
Groundhog Wrecks Lewis Hamilton’s Podium Hopes in F1 Canadian Grand Prix Ferrari Fred Vasseur Charles Leclerc Canadian GP

Groundhog Wrecks Hamilton’s Podium Hopes in F1 Canadian Grand Prix
By June 16, 2025
50 Cent Trolls Kanye West and Bianca Censori Amid Explosive Diddy Trial Drama Bianca Censori Dirty Kanye West Sean Diddy Combs trial Cassie Ventura

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West and Bianca Censori Amid Explosive Diddy Trial Drama
By June 16, 2025
Barbara Walters Finally Gets a Bold New Documentary 'Tell Me Everything' Tribeca Film Festival Hulu The Today Show The View Jackie Jensko

Barbara Walters Finally Gets a Bold New Documentary ‘Tell Me Everything’
By June 16, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
By June 16, 2025
Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect Michael Rapaport Peacock

Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect
By June 13, 2025
Nuvie Raises $450K Pre-Seed Round to Make Healthy Eating Fun PedalStart Mukesh Bansal (Myntra, Cult.fit), Ayyappan R (FirstClub, Cleartrip), Chanakya Gupta (Tuco Kids, Flipkart), and Arun Sharma (Qlub UAE) Healthy Food Startup

Nuvie Raises $450K Pre-Seed Round to Make Healthy Eating Fun
By June 16, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls

Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls
By June 16, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos Kendrick Lamar Somebody Loves me video twitch contest

Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
Drake’s New Album ‘Iceman’: Release Date, Features & All the Easter Eggs So Far

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s New Album ‘Iceman’: Release Date, Features & All the Easter Eggs So Far
To Top
Loading...