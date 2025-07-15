Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Fortnite Servers Go Down After v36.20 Update—Here’s When the Game Will Be Back Online

Fortnite Servers Go Down After v36.20 Update—Here’s When the Game Will Be Back Online EPic Games

Epic Games

Fortnite Servers Go Down After v36.20 Update—Here’s When the Game Will Be Back Online

Tech Plunge
Published on

Fortnite players across the globe were in for a surprise Tuesday morning as the popular battle royale game went offline due to scheduled maintenance tied to its new v36.20 update. While server downtime is common with major patch rollouts, the temporary outage still left thousands of fans wondering: When will Fortnite be back up?

Fortnite Server Outage: What Happened?

Starting around 3 a.m. CST on Tuesday, July 15, Epic Games initiated maintenance for the latest update. By 7 a.m., Downdetector—a site that tracks real-time online outages—had already logged over 380 user reports, with most complaints linked to issues with server connectivity.



This downtime wasn’t a glitch or an unexpected crash. According to Epic Games, the servers were taken offline intentionally to implement new weapons, gameplay tweaks, and fixes in the v36.20 patch. However, the lack of in-game access still triggered frustration among players eager to try out the new content.

What’s New in the v36.20 Update?

For those itching to jump back into the action, the wait might be well worth it. The latest update introduces:

Unstable Thunderclap DMR – A new weapon that promises chaos with every shot.

Lightrider’s Surf Cube – A slick movement tool designed for fast-paced traversal.

Unstable Bounce Grenade – Perfect for disorienting enemies or executing surprise manoeuvres.

Utopia City-themed Prefabs and Galleries – New creative tools that allow map designers to go full sci-fi.

In addition to flashy features, performance improvements and bug fixes were also included, promising smoother gameplay once the servers are back online.

When Will Fortnite Servers Be Back Online?

Epic typically brings Fortnite servers back online within two to four hours of a scheduled update. That means players can expect matchmaking and gameplay functionality to return between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. CST, although this is subject to change if any unexpected issues arise during the patch rollout.

As of now, Epic Games hasn’t reported any major hiccups, so a full return by mid-morning seems likely.

More Issues Reported Monday

Interestingly, the server downtime comes less than a day after players reported widespread issues with Fortnite’s matchmaking feature. According to Downdetector, complaints peaked around 3:30 p.m. CST on Monday, with over 560 reports logged.

Epic quickly acknowledged the problem at 3:52 p.m. and issued an update at 4:45 p.m. confirming the issue had been resolved. Whether that earlier issue is related to today’s server maintenance remains unclear.

While the current Fortnite outage was expected, its timing—so close to Monday’s matchmaking hiccup—has sparked a wave of online speculation. But with new weapons and futuristic content waiting on the other side, many fans agree it’s a small price to pay.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Italian Chocolate Billionaire Giovanni Ferrero Buys WK Kellogg for $3.1 Billion in Bold U.S. Expansion

Italian Chocolate Billionaire Giovanni Ferrero Buys WK Kellogg for $3.1 Billion in Bold U.S. Expansion
By July 15, 2025
Fortnite Servers Go Down After v36.20 Update—Here’s When the Game Will Be Back Online EPic Games

Fortnite Servers Go Down After v36.20 Update—Here’s When the Game Will Be Back Online
By July 15, 2025
Iranian President Survives Israeli Airstrike With Minor Injuries, Vows Retaliation Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Tucker Carlson

Iranian President Survives Israeli Airstrike With Minor Injuries, Vows Retaliation
By July 15, 2025
Jessica Alba’s Mystery Cancun Companion Revealed as Marvel Star Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba’s Mystery Cancun Companion Revealed as Marvel Star Danny Ramirez
By July 15, 2025
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Warns Fans: Hate Speech and Bullying Will Get You Banned TSITP Bullying

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Warns Fans: Hate Speech and Bullying Will Get You Banned
By July 15, 2025
‘Weapons’ Unveils Terrifying Poster Ahead of August Release — Zach Cregger’s Horror Epic Promises Shocking Twists movie Julia Garner Josh Brolin

‘Weapons’ Unveils Terrifying Poster Ahead of August Release — Zach Cregger’s Horror Epic Promises Shocking Twists
By July 15, 2025
Italian Chocolate Billionaire Giovanni Ferrero Buys WK Kellogg for $3.1 Billion in Bold U.S. Expansion

Italian Chocolate Billionaire Giovanni Ferrero Buys WK Kellogg for $3.1 Billion in Bold U.S. Expansion
By July 15, 2025
Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making? Motif

Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making?
By July 14, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Snoop Dogg’s $12M Telegram NFT Drop Sells Out in 30 Minutes—Changing the Game for Digital Collectibles

Snoop Dogg’s $12M Telegram NFT Drop Sells Out in 30 Minutes—Changing the Game for Digital Collectibles
By July 15, 2025
Fortnite Servers Go Down After v36.20 Update—Here’s When the Game Will Be Back Online EPic Games

Fortnite Servers Go Down After v36.20 Update—Here’s When the Game Will Be Back Online
By July 15, 2025
Netflix and NASA Join Forces to Stream Spacewalks, Rocket Launches, and ISS Views — Live

Netflix and NASA Join Forces to Stream Spacewalks, Rocket Launches, and ISS Views — Live
By July 15, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...