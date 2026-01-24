Novak Djokovic Reaches 400 Grand Slam Wins With Commanding Australian Open Victory

Novak Djokovic continues to stretch the limits of tennis greatness. On Saturday night at the Australian Open, the 24-time Grand Slam champion became the first player in history to record 400 Grand Slam singles wins, defeating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the third round at Melbourne Park.

The milestone victory also improved Novak Djokovic’s extraordinary Australian Open record to 102–10, equaling Roger Federer’s all-time mark for most match wins at the tournament. With 10 Australian Open titles already to his name, the Serbian superstar is now chasing a record-breaking 25th major, which would make him the most decorated singles player in tennis history.

A Milestone Night in Melbourne

Djokovic largely controlled the match from the outset, neutralizing van de Zandschulp’s power and dictating play from the baseline. The only real drama came in the third set, when Novak Djokovic slipped and fell awkwardly in the third game, briefly raising concerns about injury.

After receiving treatment for his right foot during a medical timeout, Djokovic regrouped just in time to fend off two set points late in the set. An animated exchange with the crowd followed, including a playful moment where Djokovic pretended to head the ball like a soccer player as his opponent missed long.

Backed by chants of “Nole, Nole, Nole,” Djokovic forced a tiebreak and closed it out with authority.

“I managed to have a ‘good’ fall, if you can say so,” Djokovic said afterward. “Things could have been pretty ugly.”

Chasing History at 38

Now 38, Novak Djokovic is showing a few signs of slowing down. He acknowledged learning from last season, when injuries disrupted his Grand Slam campaigns despite reaching the semifinals of all four majors.

“It’s been a great start to the tournament,” he said. “Last year I got too excited too early and paid the price.”

While rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have dominated recent majors, Djokovic remains defiant. “They’re playing on a different level right now,” he admitted, “but I’m still trying to give these young guys a push for their money.”

Earlier in the tournament, Djokovic also became the first man to win 100 or more matches on three different Grand Slam surfaces, adding to his records at Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

Osaka Withdraws as Wawrinka Bids Farewell

Elsewhere at the Australian Open, two-time champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her third-round match due to a left abdominal injury, ending a promising comeback run. Naomi Osaka said she needs further medical evaluation after experiencing worsening pain during warm-up.

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka played his final match in Melbourne, bowing out to Taylor Fritz before sharing beers on court with tournament director Craig Tiley in an emotional farewell. The 40-year-old Swiss star, who won his first Grand Slam title in Australia in 2014, confirmed this season will be his last on tour.

Djokovic’s Legacy Still Growing

As records continue to fall, Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of tennis immortality remains very much alive. With 400 Grand Slam wins secured and Melbourne once again under his command, the question now is not whether Novak Djokovic belongs in history — but how much further he plans to push it.