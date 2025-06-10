Rajasthan Gears Up for ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Partnership Conclave 2025 to Cement Global Business Alliances

Following the success of last year’s Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, the Government of Rajasthan is all set to host the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Partnership Conclave 2025 on December 11–12. Organized by the Industries Department, this two-day mega event will unfold in a bigger, bolder format—designed to attract global thought leaders, top investors, and emerging entrepreneurs under one roof to strengthen the state’s investment ecosystem.

Last year’s summit saw record-breaking investment proposals worth INR 35 lakh crore, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s economic transformation. The upcoming conclave aims to go beyond the ceremonial, focusing instead on showcasing the socio-economic impact of these investments and facilitating government-private sector tie-ups across key development sectors.

Mr. Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Rajasthan, emphasized the conclave’s role as more than just a networking event. “

This conclave will highlight Rajasthan’s accelerated push for economic growth through ease-of-doing-business reforms and fast-tracked project implementation,” Ajitabh Sharma said. “The new wave of partnerships has the potential to elevate public services, foster accountability, and ensure smart resource utilization.”







Spotlight on Startups, Innovation & Global Trade

A unique feature of the 2025 Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit will be a dedicated showcase for entrepreneurs and startups, recognizing their role as the backbone of India’s innovation economy. The conclave will also feature thought-provoking dialogues on emerging technologies, global trade shifts, and supply chain disruptions, solidifying Rajasthan’s intent to play a critical role in both national and international economic frameworks.

Sectoral Collaboration and Investible Projects

The Rising Rajasthan summit will see the announcement of investible projects across departments, creating actionable opportunities for investors in domains such as:

Infrastructure and Urban Utilities

Information Technology and Deep Tech

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Mining and Energy

Global Capability Centres (GCCs)

Social sectors, including health, education, nutrition, and skill development

With a strong pipeline already in motion, Rajasthan has grounded MoUs worth INR 3.08 lakh crore since the 2024 Rising Rajasthan summit, demonstrating the seriousness with which the state is translating proposals into real-world progress.

Looking Ahead

As preparations intensify, the Industries Department—under the leadership of Mr. Ajitabh Sharma—is finalizing the conclave agenda to ensure meaningful engagement between stakeholders. With its pro-business policies, rapid project execution, and a vision aligned with inclusive development, Rajasthan is clearly positioning itself as one of India’s most dynamic investment destinations.