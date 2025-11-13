House Democrats Release Epstein Emails Referencing Donald Trump — Sparks Political Firestorm on Capitol Hill

According to the documents, Epstein referred to Trump as “the dog that hasn’t barked” in a 2011 message to Ghislaine Maxwell, adding that one alleged victim had “spent hours at my house with him.”

In a stunning development, House Democrats have released a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein emails referencing former President Donald Trump, reigniting controversy around Epstein’s ties to powerful figures. According to the documents, Epstein referred to Trump as “the dog that hasn’t barked” in a 2011 message to Ghislaine Maxwell, adding that one alleged victim had “spent hours at my house with him.”

The emails, part of more than 23,000 documents subpoenaed from the Epstein Estate, were disclosed by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. The release immediately triggered bipartisan backlash, with Republicans accusing Democrats of “selectively leaking” information to damage Trump politically.

Inside the Explosive Emails: Trump, Wolff, and Epstein’s Communications

The newly released correspondence includes three major email exchanges. In one, Epstein discussed Trump with author Michael Wolff, who has written several books chronicling Trump’s presidency.

“I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you,” Michael Wolff wrote in December 2015. Jeffrey Epstein responded, “If we were to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?”

Michael Wolff replied, “Let him hang himself.” He suggested that if Trump denied visiting Epstein’s properties, Epstein could “generate valuable PR and political currency.”

Another 2019 email appeared to reference Trump’s alleged decision to ban Epstein from Mar-a-Lago. “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever,” Epstein wrote. “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

While the full context remains unclear, none of the released documents contain direct allegations of wrongdoing by Trump.

Partisan Clash Over Epstein Files Intensifies

Republicans on the Oversight Committee condemned the release, accusing Democrats of “cherry-picking documents to generate clickbait.” They claim Democrats redacted the name “Virginia,” allegedly referring to accuser Virginia Giuffre, who publicly stated that Trump never engaged in misconduct.

“The Democrats are trying to create a fake narrative to slander President Trump. Shame on them,” Republicans posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also denounced the release, calling it “a bad-faith effort to distract from President Trump’s accomplishments.”

Democrats, meanwhile, argue the revelations raise urgent questions. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the committee’s ranking Democrat, said, “The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover.”

Push to Release Full DOJ Epstein Files Gains Momentum

The emails’ release coincides with a major legislative push. Democrats and several Republicans are backing a bipartisan bill demanding the Department of Justice publicly release its full Epstein investigative files. Lawmakers across party lines, including Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE) and Tim Burchett (R-TN), have voiced support.

The earliest the House could vote on the measure is early December, following the Thanksgiving recess.

Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, was awaiting trial for sex trafficking minors, while Maxwell remains imprisoned for her role in his network. The renewed focus on Epstein’s network — and Trump’s mention in his communications — ensures this political and moral reckoning is far from over.