Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Could Drake Perform at the 2026 World Cup? FIFA President Gianni Infantino Thinks So

Could Drake Perform at the 2026 World Cup? FIFA President Gianni Infantino Thinks So

FIFA World Cup

Could Drake Perform at the 2026 World Cup? FIFA President Gianni Infantino Thinks So

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake may be headed to the world’s biggest sporting stage, as FIFA President Gianni Infantino has suggested the rap superstar could perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The idea surfaced during Infantino’s recent appearance on FOX 5’s Good Day New York, where co-host Rosanna Scotto proposed the concept, referencing Drake’s ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

“I have a great idea for you for the halftime — Drake,” Scotto suggested, pointing out that Lamar dissed Drake during the Super Bowl halftime show. FIFA President Gianni Infantino entertained the idea, responding, “That’s a good idea. Actually, Drake was with us when we announced the host cities. I should have his number saved somewhere.”

A Historic Global Audience

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted in North America, will have a global reach unlike any other event. The halftime show, produced by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, is expected to be the biggest in history. “We’re thinking big,” Infantino stated. “We’ll have 2 billion viewers from every corner of the world. It’s like 20 times the Super Bowl.”

With such an enormous audience, Drake’s potential performance could be a defining moment in his career. The rapper, who has sold out stadiums worldwide, is no stranger to high-profile stages, but performing at the World Cup would mark a new level of global recognition.

Drake’s Connection to the World Cup

Drake, a Toronto native, has already played a role in promoting the 2026 tournament. He was present when FIFA announced the host cities, including Toronto and Vancouver, which will be among the locations for World Cup matches in Canada.

Speaking about his home country’s cultural diversity, Drake expressed excitement for Canada’s role in the event. “Canada as a whole, we have an incredible melting pot. But in Toronto, there are just so many different cultural experiences,” he said in a conversation with Infantino in early 2024. “So when the world comes, it’s going to be beautiful.”

The Impact of a Drake Performance

Drake’s potential involvement in the World Cup could also spark a larger cultural moment. His feud with Kendrick Lamar, which has dominated headlines in recent months, adds another layer of intrigue. Infantino even joked about the rivalry, suggesting that having Drake perform could “create a bit of a rivalry,” possibly referencing Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance.

With 11 U.S. cities, three Mexican cities, and two Canadian cities set to host games, the 2026 World Cup will be a massive event that blends sports and entertainment on an unprecedented scale. While FIFA has not officially confirmed Drake’s involvement, the suggestion alone has fueled speculation and excitement.

As the countdown to the tournament continues, the prospect of Drake performing on the world’s biggest stage remains an enticing possibility. Whether he takes center stage at the halftime show or another major World Cup event, one thing is sure—Drake’s connection to the 2026 tournament is already making headlines.

Kanye West Says He Wants Drake to Speak at His Funeral—And Admits to Past Jealousy


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Could Drake Perform at the 2026 World Cup? FIFA President Gianni Infantino Thinks So

Could Drake Perform at the 2026 World Cup? FIFA President Gianni Infantino Thinks So
By March 8, 2025
Patients Speak Out After Thousands Exposed to Infection Risk at Toronto Gynaecology Clinic

Patients Speak Out After Thousands Exposed to Infection Risk at Toronto Gynaecology Clinic
By March 8, 2025
Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families
By March 8, 2025
Taylor Sheridan’s Sicario Sees Resurgence on Netflix a Decade After Its Release Denis Villeneuve Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio del Toro

Taylor Sheridan’s Sicario Sees Resurgence on Netflix a Decade After Its Release
By March 8, 2025
‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff Gabriel Macht's return as Harvey Specter

‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up: Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff
By March 7, 2025
Ye Kanye West’s Shocking Move Teases Interview with Andrew Tate, Internet Erupts Tristan Tate

Kanye West’s Shocking Move: Teases Interview with Andrew Tate, Internet Erupts
By March 3, 2025
Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families
By March 8, 2025
Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Wagon: A Mini Beast with Big Attitude

Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Wagon: A Mini Beast with Big Attitude
By March 3, 2025
Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet Time2Play’s mobile casino list

Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet
By February 28, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet Time2Play’s mobile casino list

Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet
By February 28, 2025
Snoop Dogg Goes All In on Web3 Streaming With Tune.FM Partnership Andrew Antar

Snoop Dogg Goes All In on Web3 Streaming With Tune.FM Partnership
By February 28, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 PlayStation Plus memberships

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide
Motley Crue Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster Mötley Crüe frontman LearJet Crash FAA

News

Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona: Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U $$$4U Valentine's Day Marlyn Monroe Towers

Album Drop

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
To Top
Loading...