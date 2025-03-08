FIFA World Cup
Could Drake Perform at the 2026 World Cup? FIFA President Gianni Infantino Thinks So
Drake may be headed to the world’s biggest sporting stage, as FIFA President Gianni Infantino has suggested the rap superstar could perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The idea surfaced during Infantino’s recent appearance on FOX 5’s Good Day New York, where co-host Rosanna Scotto proposed the concept, referencing Drake’s ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.
“I have a great idea for you for the halftime — Drake,” Scotto suggested, pointing out that Lamar dissed Drake during the Super Bowl halftime show. FIFA President Gianni Infantino entertained the idea, responding, “That’s a good idea. Actually, Drake was with us when we announced the host cities. I should have his number saved somewhere.”
A Historic Global Audience
FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted in North America, will have a global reach unlike any other event. The halftime show, produced by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, is expected to be the biggest in history. “We’re thinking big,” Infantino stated. “We’ll have 2 billion viewers from every corner of the world. It’s like 20 times the Super Bowl.”
With such an enormous audience, Drake’s potential performance could be a defining moment in his career. The rapper, who has sold out stadiums worldwide, is no stranger to high-profile stages, but performing at the World Cup would mark a new level of global recognition.
Drake’s Connection to the World Cup
Drake, a Toronto native, has already played a role in promoting the 2026 tournament. He was present when FIFA announced the host cities, including Toronto and Vancouver, which will be among the locations for World Cup matches in Canada.
Speaking about his home country’s cultural diversity, Drake expressed excitement for Canada’s role in the event. “Canada as a whole, we have an incredible melting pot. But in Toronto, there are just so many different cultural experiences,” he said in a conversation with Infantino in early 2024. “So when the world comes, it’s going to be beautiful.”
The Impact of a Drake Performance
Drake’s potential involvement in the World Cup could also spark a larger cultural moment. His feud with Kendrick Lamar, which has dominated headlines in recent months, adds another layer of intrigue. Infantino even joked about the rivalry, suggesting that having Drake perform could “create a bit of a rivalry,” possibly referencing Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance.
With 11 U.S. cities, three Mexican cities, and two Canadian cities set to host games, the 2026 World Cup will be a massive event that blends sports and entertainment on an unprecedented scale. While FIFA has not officially confirmed Drake’s involvement, the suggestion alone has fueled speculation and excitement.
As the countdown to the tournament continues, the prospect of Drake performing on the world’s biggest stage remains an enticing possibility. Whether he takes center stage at the halftime show or another major World Cup event, one thing is sure—Drake’s connection to the 2026 tournament is already making headlines.
