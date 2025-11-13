Akon Arrested in Metro Atlanta After Police Spot His Tesla Cybertruck Linked to Active Warrant

Grammy-nominated artist Akon was arrested in metro Atlanta on November 7 after police spotted his distinctive Tesla Cybertruck, which was linked to an active warrant. The Chamblee Police Department confirmed the 52-year-old singer — real name Aliaune Badara Thiam — was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. and later released six hours later.

According to police reports, officers responded to a Flock camera alert for a white 2024 Cybertruck wanted by the Roswell Police Department. They found the vehicle parked outside Tint World, an automotive tint and detailing shop on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, where Akon was nearby.

After confirming his identity via his driver’s license, officers informed him of the warrant for his arrest. Akon reportedly remained calm and cooperative, acknowledging he was aware of the warrant.

The Reason Behind Akon’s Arrest

The warrant stemmed from an earlier incident on September 10, when Akon’s Cybertruck broke down on Holcomb Bridge Road after its battery died. During that encounter, police discovered he was driving on a suspended license dating back to January 2023, and the vehicle’s registration lacked valid insurance.

Officers issued him a citation for driving with a suspended license. An illegal vape was also seized from the vehicle’s center console, though no further charges were filed at that time. When Akon failed to appear for a scheduled court date, the Roswell Police Department issued a warrant — leading to last week’s arrest.

Police confirmed that no weapons or contraband were found during the arrest. The Cybertruck was not impounded, as it was parked for service.

Akon Released the Same Day, Continues India Tour

Following his brief detention at the DeKalb County Jail, Akon was transferred to Smyrna City Jail and booked on a failure to appear charge. He was released later that evening.

Despite the legal hiccup, Akon has continued his India tour, performing in New Delhi on November 9 and set to perform next in Bengaluru (Nov. 14) and Mumbai (Nov. 16) before returning to the U.S. for a Las Vegas concert on January 3, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Percept Live (@perceptlive)

This is not Akon’s first brush with law enforcement. In 1998, he was jailed on car theft charges later dropped, and in 2008, he pleaded guilty to harassment after tossing a fan offstage during a concert. Despite his past controversies, Akon remains widely celebrated for his hits like “Locked Up,” “Smack That,” and “Lonely,” as well as his philanthropic ventures in Africa, including Akon Lighting Africa.

Akon’s Arrest Sparks Social Media Reactions

Fans across X (formerly Twitter) reacted swiftly to the news, with many noting the irony of the “Locked Up” singer being “locked up again.” Others defended the star, calling it a “minor misunderstanding.”

While Akon has not yet released a statement, his arrest underscores the growing scrutiny on celebrity behavior in public — even for icons driving a futuristic Cybertruck.