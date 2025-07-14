Football
Trump Booed at Club World Cup Final as Chelsea Players React to Bizarre Trophy Stage Cameo
In a surreal and unexpected twist, US President Donald Trump became the center of attention during Chelsea’s historic 3–0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final on July 13, 2025, at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey—not for political reasons, but for awkwardly crashing the Blues’ trophy celebration.
The tournament’s grand finale saw Reece James lift the trophy for Chelsea after an incredible performance from Enzo Maresca’s men. Yet, the moment was quickly overshadowed by Donald Trump’s lingering presence on stage after the medal ceremony—a move that left players visibly puzzled and fans loudly booing.
Trump’s Stage Invasion Raises Eyebrows
Donald Trump, who joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino on stage to present the trophy, chose to remain front and centre even after his part was over. While Infantino exited the frame in typical fashion, Trump stood awkwardly among the celebrating Chelsea squad, becoming an unintentional photobomber during one of the most memorable moments in club history.
Chelsea captain Reece James told reporters, “To be honest, it was quite loud. I couldn’t hear too much. He just congratulated me and the team and told us to enjoy the moment.” That “moment” quickly turned viral online, not for Chelsea’s dominant display, but for Trump’s odd insistence on staying in the spotlight.
Players Caught Off Guard
Cole Palmer, who starred with a stunning brace, admitted his confusion, saying: “I knew he was going to be here, but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yeah.”
Levi Colwill added, “They told me he was going to present the trophy and exit the stage. I thought he was going to exit the stage… but he wanted to stay.”
Booed on Home Soil
Despite being on American soil, Donald Trump was met with loud boos from fans throughout the event. The crowd’s reaction intensified as he appeared on the jumbotron during the national anthem and again as he took the stage post-match. With a large contingent of English and French supporters in attendance, the jeers were both loud and prolonged.
View this post on Instagram
This bizarre FIFA Club World Cup celebration intrusion came on the anniversary of Trump’s attempted assassination in 2024, adding a layer of political tension to an already charged atmosphere. Security was tight, delays were noted at the entrance, and the game kicked off eight minutes late.
Chelsea’s Victory Overshadowed
Chelsea’s triumph marked a historic milestone—they are now the first team to win the revamped FIFA Club World Cup under the new expanded format. Yet their dominant performance, fueled by Palmer’s heroics and disciplined team play, was largely overshadowed by Trump’s cameo, which quickly turned into a headline-grabbing distraction.
As political theatre met football glory, Chelsea’s players were left doing what no one expects after a cup final: celebrating around a sitting U.S. President Donald Trump, when even FIFA President Gianni Infantino left them alone.