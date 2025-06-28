Lando Norris Takes Stunning Pole at Austrian GP as Chaos Erupts Behind Him

In a qualifying session packed with drama, disruption, and unexpected exits, Lando Norris emerged as the hero of the hour, blazing to pole position at the 2025 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix (Austrian GP) with a sensational lap of 1:03.971 at the Red Bull Ring.

Lando Norris, driving with the confidence of a title contender, held off a charging Charles Leclerc, who secured P2, and Oscar Piastri, who rounded out the top three with an impressive showing for McLaren. The session marked a return to form for Lando Norris, who has been knocking on the door of dominance all season.

Behind them, it was a bittersweet day for Mercedes. While Lewis Hamilton and George Russell clinched P4 and P5 respectively, Lewis Hamilton’s session ended under a cloud as he’s now under investigation for an unsafe release from the pits. Further adding to his woes, Hamilton triggered a red flag during Q2 after his car set off a small grass fire—the result of friction from the titanium skid block beneath his Ferrari. Yes, Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton’s much-talked-about switch continues to spark headlines in more ways than one.







Elsewhere, Pierre Gasly spun dramatically at the final corner during Q3, derailing Oscar Piastri’s preparation for a flying lap and creating confusion in the dying minutes of qualifying. Max Verstappen, usually a dominant force at the Red Bull Ring, aborted his final lap and will have to settle for a lower grid position than expected.

In one of the biggest surprises, Carlos Sainz faced a shocking Q1 elimination—his third consecutive early exit—raising serious questions.

F2 delays added an extra layer of unpredictability to the day. Multiple crashes in the support series forced a five-minute delay to the start of F1 qualifying. One major shunt scattered debris across Turn 3, causing headaches for marshals and setting a chaotic tone for the rest of the session.

Yuki Tsunoda had another painful qualifying, finishing P18 and lagging behind the pack by over a quarter of a second, despite the Red Bull Ring’s short lap layout making every tenth crucial.

As Lando Norris eyes his second career win, questions swirl about whether he can hold off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc or if Max Verstappen will launch a comeback from behind. With Lewis Hamilton’s penalty pending and Ferrari’s strategy in doubt, the Austrian GP is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable races of the 2025 F1 season.

Stay tuned—Sunday is going to be fireworks.