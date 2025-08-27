Connect with us

Cadillac Announce Sergio Perez & Valtteri Bottas as Driver Line-Up for 2026 F1 Debut

Cadillac Announce Sergio Perez & Valtteri Bottas as Driver Line-Up for 2026 F1 Debut

Cadillac has officially confirmed its driver line-up for its highly anticipated Formula 1 debut in 2026, signing experienced Grand Prix winners Sergio “Checo” Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Backed by General Motors, the American outfit will enter the sport as the 11th team on the F1 grid, with former Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon leading operations.

The decision to opt for two seasoned veterans signals Cadillac’s intent to hit the ground running in F1. Together, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas bring a staggering 527 Grand Prix starts and 16 wins to the table, offering the kind of racecraft, leadership, and resilience that only years at the highest level can provide.

“This is a bold signal of intent,” Graeme Lowdon said. “They’ve seen it all and know what it takes to succeed. More importantly, they know how to build a team from the ground up.”



Perez: From Red Bull to Cadillac’s New Era

Mexican star Sergio Perez, who left Red Bull at the end of 2024 after helping secure back-to-back Constructors’ Championships in 2022 and 2023, admitted he considered stepping away from F1. But the Cadillac project reignited his fire.

“Joining Cadillac is an exciting new chapter in my career,” Sergio Perez said. “This is more than just driving—it’s about building a team and representing the Americas on the biggest stage. Cadillac is a legendary name in motorsport, and I want to make our fans proud.”

Sergio Perez, now 35, has raced for Sauber, McLaren, Force India/Racing Point, and Red Bull, establishing himself as one of the sport’s most consistent drivers and a proven race winner.

Bottas: From Mercedes Glory to a Fresh Challenge

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, also 35, was Mercedes’ loyal wingman during their dominant run, helping secure Constructors’ Championships from 2017 to 2021. After his exit from Sauber, Bottas stayed in the paddock as Mercedes’ reserve driver in 2025, preparing for one final chapter in F1.

“From the first conversations with Cadillac, I felt their ambition,” Valtteri Bottas said. “This isn’t just a racing project—it’s a vision. To be part of something being built from the ground up is special. Cadillac represents American racing spirit, and I’m proud to carry that to F1.”

Cadillac’s Statement of Intent

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss praised the duo’s leadership: “They’re not just racers—they’re builders. This is the beginning of a bold new chapter in American motorsport.”

GM President Mark Reuss echoed the sentiment, calling Perez and Bottas the “foundation for an extraordinary legacy.”

With two veterans at the wheel, Cadillac is clearly aiming to combine immediate credibility with long-term growth. While fans may question whether the experienced pair can keep up with F1’s next generation, their combined know-how and adaptability could give Cadillac Formula 1 team the launchpad it needs.

As the countdown to 2026 begins, one thing is sure: Cadillac’s entry has instantly raised the stakes, and with Checo Perez and Valtteri Bottas leading the charge, the newest F1 team won’t be short on ambition—or headlines.


