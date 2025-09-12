Lewis Hamilton on Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Line-Up: Bottas and Perez Are “The Right Guys”

Formula 1 is gearing up for a historic expansion in 2026 with Cadillac’s entry into the grid, and its driver line-up has already sparked major headlines. The American manufacturer confirmed that Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will lead its maiden campaign, a move that has now received glowing praise from seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking ahead of the season’s second half, Lewis Hamilton reflected warmly on Cadillac’s choice. The Mercedes driver—who partnered Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021—called the Finnish driver “one of the most genuine people” he’s ever worked with and admitted he still misses their time as teammates.







“I think they’ve chosen the right guys,” Lewis Hamilton said. “Valtteri has shown his talent throughout his career. He’s also one of the funniest and most honest people in the paddock. I miss working with him. And with Sergio, you’ve got great experience and knowledge from Red Bull. Together, they bring valuable insight from two of the best teams in F1.”

Experience Over Youth: Why Bottas and Perez?

Cadillac’s choice is a statement of intent. Rather than betting on rookies, the team has opted for a combined 527 race starts and 16 wins between Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez. Both drivers sat out the 2025 season but return with proven track records, tactical racing intelligence, and resilience in high-pressure situations.

Lewis Hamilton believes this was the smartest decision for a debuting team. “For a new team, experience is essential. You need drivers who understand the complexities of car development, tire management, and race dynamics. Valtteri and Sergio bring that mix of knowledge from Red Bull and Mercedes that will help Cadillac progress faster.”

The sentiment was echoed across the paddock. Even Max Verstappen, Perez’s former Red Bull teammate, voiced support for Cadillac’s line-up, highlighting that their collective knowledge could accelerate the new team’s learning curve.

Cadillac’s Big Step Into F1

The 2026 season is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. With new engine regulations, fresh competition, and Cadillac’s highly anticipated debut, the sport is set for a shake-up. For Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, it’s also a chance at redemption after a year on the sidelines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@cadillacf1)

Lewis Hamilton, for his part, is excited to see his former teammate back in action. “It’s amazing to have an extra team on the grid. I think the fans will love it, and I look forward to racing against Valtteri again.”