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Cadillac F1 Makes Shock Leadership Move as Former Alpine Boss Returns to Paddock

Cadillac F1 Makes Shock Leadership Move as Former Alpine Boss Returns to Paddock Marcin Budkowski

Formula 1

Cadillac F1 Makes Shock Leadership Move as Former Alpine Boss Returns to Paddock

Plunge Sports

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Cadillac F1 has made a major leadership change as the American team prepares for the next stage of its debut Formula 1 campaign, appointing former Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski as its new Team Principal.

The move brings an experienced F1 technical leader back into the paddock and signals that Cadillac is shifting its focus from simply establishing itself on the grid to building a team capable of challenging the established front-runners.

Marcin Budkowski replaces Graeme Lowdon, who played a key role in bringing Cadillac F1 into Formula 1 and overseeing the team’s initial build-up.

Cadillac Turns to Former Alpine Leader

Marcin Budkowski previously served as Executive Director of the Alpine team before leaving the organization in 2022. His F1 career has also included senior roles with the FIA, while earlier in his career he worked with teams including Ferrari, McLaren and Prost.

After leaving Alpine, Budkowski became a television pundit in Poland. Now he is returning to Formula 1 with a considerably different challenge: helping build Cadillac into a competitive long-term operation.

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss described the appointment as another major step in the team’s development.

The objective, he said, is not simply to participate in Formula 1 but to create a “next-generation team” capable of competing at the front.

Graeme Lowdon Leaves as Team Evolves

Cadillac F1 described the change as a planned leadership transition, reflecting the team’s move from its initial construction phase into a period focused increasingly on racing performance.

Lowdon’s contribution was acknowledged by the organization, with Cadillac crediting him for helping establish the foundations of the new F1 operation.

His departure comes at an important moment for the American outfit as it begins turning the infrastructure and personnel assembled for its entry into a more performance-driven organization.

For Budkowski, the challenge now is to translate that foundation into measurable results on the circuit.

Budkowski Sets Aggressive Target

The incoming Team Principal wasted little time outlining his priorities.

Budkowski said Cadillac must maximize car development within Formula 1’s cost-cap restrictions while ensuring every part of the organization operates with the same competitive mentality.

His focus will include improving communication, information flow, decision-making and operational processes.

The ultimate goal is straightforward: make the car faster every time Cadillac goes racing.

That approach reflects Budkowski’s technical background. His career has covered both engineering and management, giving him experience across several sides of Formula 1’s increasingly complex competitive environment.

 

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Cadillac’s Next Big Test

Cadillac’s arrival represents one of the biggest recent expansions of the Formula 1 grid, bringing a major American automotive name into the championship.

But the novelty of being a new team will not last forever.

As the organization develops, expectations will rise — and Budkowski’s appointment suggests Cadillac is already preparing for that next phase.

His first major challenge will be getting the team operating efficiently while balancing immediate race performance with the longer-term development required to become a genuine contender.

Marcin Budkowski is set to begin his new role at Zandvoort, giving him an immediate opportunity to assess the organization from the pit wall.

  • Cadillac F1 Makes Shock Leadership Move as Former Alpine Boss Returns to Paddock Marcin Budkowski
  • Cadillac F1 Makes Shock Leadership Move as Former Alpine Boss Returns to Paddock Marcin Budkowski

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