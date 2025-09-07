Max Verstappen Dominates Italian GP as McLaren Team Orders Spark Controversy

Max Verstappen once again proved why he remains the man to beat in Formula 1. The Red Bull star cruised to victory at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, converting his pole position into a commanding win across 53 laps. This marked Verstappen’s third triumph of the 2025 season, further solidifying his pursuit of the championship.

Behind him, McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri completed the podium. Lando Norris took second place, trimming Oscar Piastri’s championship lead by three points, but the team’s decision-making in the final stages of the race quickly became the main talking point of the weekend.







McLaren’s Controversial Team Orders

The drama unfolded after a pit-stop mishap. Lando Norris, who had been running ahead of Piastri, lost track position when a wheel gun issue delayed his stop. Oscar Piastri’s 1.9-second service allowed him to rejoin the track in front of his teammate.

Rather than letting the Australian hold onto second, McLaren instructed Oscar Piastri to give the place back. Lando Norris was reinstated into P2 and held that position until the chequered flag, reigniting the long-running debate about team orders in Formula 1.

While some fans argued McLaren acted fairly by neutralizing a pit-stop error, others criticized the move as denying Piastri a deserved podium finish on merit. The decision mirrored past F1 controversies, showing how delicate the balance between fairness and competitiveness can be inside a team.

Ferrari Falls Short at Home

Ferrari fans arrived at Monza with high hopes of seeing at least one car on the podium, but the Scuderia once again fell short. Charles Leclerc finished fourth, narrowly missing out on the rostrum, while Lewis Hamilton crossed the line sixth in the second Ferrari. This is after Lewis Hamilton suffered a 5-place grid penalty.

George Russell delivered a strong performance for Mercedes, splitting the Ferraris in fifth, while Alex Albon impressed yet again by securing eighth place. Further back, Kimi Antonelli finished eighth on track but was demoted after a five-second penalty, promoting Gabriel Bortoleto into the points. Rookie Isack Hadjar capped off a remarkable comeback drive, climbing from the pit lane to tenth.

Verstappen’s Title Charge Gains Momentum

With three wins already under his belt, Max Verstappen is making a strong case for another title challenge. But the bigger story from the Italian GP Monza remains the McLaren intra-team battle. As Norris and Piastri continue to fight for championship glory, McLaren’s handling of such situations will face increasing scrutiny.

For fans, the Italian GP was yet another reminder that Formula 1 isn’t just about speed — it’s also about strategy, politics, and split-second decisions that can shape an entire season.