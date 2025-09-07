Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Max Verstappen Dominates Italian GP as McLaren Team Orders Spark Controversy

Max Verstappen Dominates Italian GP Monza as McLaren Team Orders Spark Controversy

Formula 1

Max Verstappen Dominates Italian GP as McLaren Team Orders Spark Controversy

Plunge Sports
Published on

Max Verstappen once again proved why he remains the man to beat in Formula 1. The Red Bull star cruised to victory at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, converting his pole position into a commanding win across 53 laps. This marked Verstappen’s third triumph of the 2025 season, further solidifying his pursuit of the championship.

Behind him, McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri completed the podium. Lando Norris took second place, trimming Oscar Piastri’s championship lead by three points, but the team’s decision-making in the final stages of the race quickly became the main talking point of the weekend.



McLaren’s Controversial Team Orders

The drama unfolded after a pit-stop mishap. Lando Norris, who had been running ahead of Piastri, lost track position when a wheel gun issue delayed his stop. Oscar Piastri’s 1.9-second service allowed him to rejoin the track in front of his teammate.

Rather than letting the Australian hold onto second, McLaren instructed Oscar Piastri to give the place back. Lando Norris was reinstated into P2 and held that position until the chequered flag, reigniting the long-running debate about team orders in Formula 1.

While some fans argued McLaren acted fairly by neutralizing a pit-stop error, others criticized the move as denying Piastri a deserved podium finish on merit. The decision mirrored past F1 controversies, showing how delicate the balance between fairness and competitiveness can be inside a team.

Italian Grand Prix Monza 2025 Results

Italian GP Monza 2025 Results

Ferrari Falls Short at Home

Ferrari fans arrived at Monza with high hopes of seeing at least one car on the podium, but the Scuderia once again fell short. Charles Leclerc finished fourth, narrowly missing out on the rostrum, while Lewis Hamilton crossed the line sixth in the second Ferrari. This is after Lewis Hamilton suffered a 5-place grid penalty.

George Russell delivered a strong performance for Mercedes, splitting the Ferraris in fifth, while Alex Albon impressed yet again by securing eighth place. Further back, Kimi Antonelli finished eighth on track but was demoted after a five-second penalty, promoting Gabriel Bortoleto into the points. Rookie Isack Hadjar capped off a remarkable comeback drive, climbing from the pit lane to tenth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Verstappen’s Title Charge Gains Momentum

With three wins already under his belt, Max Verstappen is making a strong case for another title challenge. But the bigger story from the Italian GP Monza remains the McLaren intra-team battle. As Norris and Piastri continue to fight for championship glory, McLaren’s handling of such situations will face increasing scrutiny.

For fans, the Italian GP was yet another reminder that Formula 1 isn’t just about speed — it’s also about strategy, politics, and split-second decisions that can shape an entire season.

  • Max Verstappen Dominates Italian GP Monza as McLaren Team Orders Spark Controversy
  • Italian Grand Prix Monza 2025 Results
  • Max Verstappen Dominates Italian GP Monza as McLaren Team Orders Spark Controversy
  • Italian Grand Prix Monza 2025 Results

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Formula 1

Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
By September 7, 2025
Max Verstappen Dominates Italian GP Monza as McLaren Team Orders Spark Controversy

Max Verstappen Dominates Italian GP as McLaren Team Orders Spark Controversy
By September 7, 2025
Giorgio Armani Obituary The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations

Giorgio Armani Obituary: The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations
By September 5, 2025
Charlie Sheen Opens Up About Sexual Encounters with Men in New Memoir and Netflix Documentary The Book of sheen

Charlie Sheen Opens Up About Sexual Encounters with Men in New Memoir and Netflix Documentary
By September 8, 2025
Giorgio Armani Obituary The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations

Giorgio Armani Obituary: The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations
By September 5, 2025
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love in Wuthering Heights Trailer Emerald Fennell Emily Brontë

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love in Wuthering Heights Trailer
By September 5, 2025
Flying Flea C6 Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Redefining City+ Mobility Royal Enfield

Flying Flea C6 Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Redefining City+ Mobility
By September 3, 2025
Drake Bets $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to Win the U.S. Open — Testing the Infamous “Drake Curse” Stake

Drake Bets $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to Win the U.S. Open — Testing the Infamous “Drake Curse”
By September 3, 2025
Ather Redux Concept Unveiled India’s Boldest Moto-Scooter Yet Ather Energy Morph-UI

Ather Redux Concept Unveiled: India’s Boldest Moto-Scooter Yet
By September 1, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
By September 5, 2025
Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 Drops This Thursday — Fans Expect New Music Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch” What Did I miss Kendrick lamar New album

Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 Drops This Thursday — Fans Expect New Music
By September 3, 2025
Fastrack Launches MYND: India’s First AI-Powered Smartwatch

Fastrack Launches MYND: India’s First AI-Powered Smartwatch
By September 2, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

Mobile Phones

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama Sergio

Formula 1

Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama
Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax

AI and Deepfakes

Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax
To Top
Loading...