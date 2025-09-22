Max Verstappen Claims Victory in Azerbaijan GP as Oscar Piastri Crashes Out

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen stormed to victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, capitalizing on Oscar Piastri’s first-lap crash to reignite his title challenge. The Dutchman delivered a flawless performance, marking his fourth win of the 2025 Formula 1 season and sending a clear warning to championship leaders McLaren F1.

Oscar Piastri, who entered the weekend with a 31-point advantage over teammate Lando Norris, endured a nightmare in Baku. After jumping the start and falling to the back of the field, the Australian’s race ended just five corners later when he slid into the barriers attempting a risky move on Esteban Ocon’s Haas.

Despite the crash, Oscar Piastri still retains a 25-point lead in the drivers’ standings after Lando Norris could only finish seventh.

Lando Norris Misses Big Opportunity

With Oscar Piastri sidelined, McLaren hoped Lando Norris would narrow the title gap. Instead, the Briton’s race was defined by frustration. An early loss of position, combined with a slow pit stop and a late DRS train behind Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, left Lamdo Norris unable to capitalize fully on his teammate’s misfortune.

McLaren F1’s constructors’ title bid, which seemed poised for an early clinch, will also have to wait as rivals closed the gap in Baku.

George Russell and Carlos Sainz Shine

Behind Max Verstappen, Mercedes’ George Russell delivered a masterclass in tyre management. Starting fifth, Russell executed a long first stint on hard tyres and jumped into second place by the chequered flag. The podium offered relief after a challenging weekend for the Briton, who admitted he felt unwell throughout the event.

The feel-good story of the day came from Carlos Sainz, who secured Williams’ first full-distance podium since 2017. After joining the team this year following his exit from Ferrari, Carlos Sainz produced a clean, consistent drive to secure third place, rewarding Williams’ resurgence in the 2025 season. “Honestly can’t describe how happy I am,” Sainz said. “Today everything came together, and we nailed the race.”

Max Verstappen Signals Red Bull Revival

For Max Verstappen and Red Bull, the Azerbaijan GP win further validates the team’s development breakthrough. A new floor introduced in Italy has seemingly restored balance to the RB21, making Verstappen once again a formidable challenger.

“This weekend has been incredible,” Verstappen said. “The car was working beautifully. We’ll see if we can carry this momentum into Singapore.”

Top 10 finishers: 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 2. George Russell (Mercedes), 3. Carlos Sainz (Williams), 4. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), 5. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls), 6. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull), 7. Lando Norris (McLaren), 8. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), 9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls).