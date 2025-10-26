Lewis Hamilton Calls Ferrari P3 in Mexico “A Huge Step” after Season-long Struggles

Lewis Hamilton has described his strong qualifying performance for the Mexico City Grand Prix as an “amazing feeling” and a critical turning point in his tough debut season with Ferrari. The seven-time world champion will line up third on Sunday, securing his best starting position with the team so far.

Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc also shined, grabbing second place behind pole-sitter Lando Norris. With both red cars starting in the top three for the first time this year at the Mexico GP, optimism is growing inside Maranello that their upgrades are finally clicking at the right time.

A Hard Season, A Big Breakthrough

Lewis Hamilton didn’t hide the fact that his Ferrari journey has been humbling so far. After leaving Mercedes last winter with high expectations, he has often been frustrated by the results.

He has spent much of the campaign stuck in the midfield, admitting he has mostly qualified “sixth, seventh or eighth — mostly eighth.”

Mexico GP P3, then, isn’t just a number on the grid. To Lewis Hamilton, it is proof that perseverance is paying off.

“I’m really grateful for the efforts of the team and the amazing support I’ve had,” he said, emphasizing how much the result means after the “hard slog” of the season.

The Long Wait for Win No. 106

Lewis Hamilton’s last Formula 1 victory came at the Belgian Grand Prix almost a year ago. Despite his unmatched tally of 105 wins, the wait has been a constant reminder of how quickly fortunes shift in the sport.

Starting third on the grid in Mexico could finally give him a realistic shot at ending that drought. History even offers encouragement: three of the past five races at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez have been won from third on the grid.

That strategic advantage isn’t lost on Hamilton. “It’s quite dirty on the inside, so I’m grateful to be third,” he noted. “I’ll be quite aggressive, and I want to move forward.”

Fans can expect exactly that — elbows out, eyes forward, maximum attack.

Ferrari Momentum Arrives Just in Time

Ferrari has struggled to keep pace with rivals through most of the season, but this strong qualifying showing suggests the Scuderia might be turning a page. Team energy is clearly rising, and Hamilton says everyone deserves credit for staying relentlessly focused.

“The team truly deserve it,” he said. “We are working as hard as we can and not giving up.”

As the red cars gear up for battle on Sunday, the Mexico City Grand Prix could be the moment Hamilton and Ferrari finally roar again.