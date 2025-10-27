Lewis Hamilton Calls Mexico City GP Penalty ‘Kind of Nuts’ After Verstappen Battle

Lewis Hamilton left the Mexico City Grand Prix stunned and frustrated after stewards issued a 10-second penalty during his intense wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen. The decision ultimately cost the seven-time World Champion a chance at his first Ferrari podium as he slipped to P8 at the chequered flag.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clashed in the race’s early laps, going side by side into Turns 1 and 2 in a gripping exchange. Verstappen briefly ran off track at Turn 3 but re-emerged ahead. Lewis Hamilton then attempted a bold move around the outside into Turn 4, only to lock up and cut across the grass before rejoining in front of the Red Bull.

Stewards ruled Lewis Hamilton “gained a lasting advantage” by leaving the track and failing to yield the position back. The Ferrari driver, though, insisted he had nowhere else to go.

“It felt like racing,” Lewis Hamilton said. “I was fine there. It was just the cutting. Then I’m the only one to get a 10-second penalty. It was kind of nuts.”

Stewards defend decision, but critics question consistency

The FIA clarified that Lewis Hamilton avoided punishment for missing the designated run-off route since his speed made the prescribed escape path impossible to take. However, since he retained position ahead of Max Verstappen, the standard penalty was applied.

Meanwhile, the Max Verstappen half of the incident sparked fresh debate over consistency. Mercedes’ George Russell, who lost multiple places in the chaotic opening corners, was baffled that several cars cutting the first chicane escaped sanction entirely.

“I don’t understand how three drivers can cut the first corner and just continue,” said Russell. “It’s like a get-out-of-jail-free card if you get it wrong.”

This isn’t the first time corner-cutting controversies have plagued the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Past editions have seen penalties for Max Verstappen and complaints from drivers about vast tarmac run-offs enabling risky dive-bombs without consequences.

Ferrari back Hamilton, call penalty ‘harsh’

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur accepted the principle behind the ruling but slammed the severity, arguing Hamilton lost time and control in the dust-covered run-off.

“Ten seconds is very harsh,” Vasseur said. “This dropped us behind the group and we lost six or seven positions.”

A podium finish appeared possible before the sanction, with rookie teammate Ollie Bearman even jumping Verstappen in the chaos.

F1 title fight rolls into Brazil

The controversial scrap overshadowed yet another dramatic chapter in the 2025 title chase, with attention now shifting to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint weekend on November 7-9.

Lewis Hamilton’s hunt for his first Ferrari trophy continues. Verstappen leaves Mexico unpenalised. The debate over inconsistent stewarding? That battle is only heating up.