Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Why Stewards Cleared Verstappen But Penalised Hamilton in Mexico City GP Clash

Why Stewards Cleared Max Verstappen But Penalised Lewis Hamilton in Mexico City GP Clash

Formula 1

Why Stewards Cleared Verstappen But Penalised Hamilton in Mexico City GP Clash

Plunge Sports
Published on

The Mexico City Grand Prix delivered another heated chapter in the rivalry between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Battling for third place in the opening laps, the pair clashed, ran off track, and reignited questions about stewarding consistency. While Verstappen was cleared of wrongdoing, Hamilton was hit with a race-defining 10-second penalty that Ferrari later labelled excessive.

The Turn 1 incident saw Max Verstappen dive down the inside of Lewis Hamilton with a bold move that squeezed both cars wide on exit. Light contact followed, forcing Lewis Hamilton slightly off the racing line. Despite the physicality, stewards quickly deemed it a racing incident.

Interestingly, the investigation focused more on Lewis Hamilton’s positioning than Max Verstappen’s aggression. According to FIA driving guidelines, the Dutchman’s front axle was ahead at the apex, granting him the right to take the racing line.

With no apparent fault and no damage sustained, the stewards ruled the clash within acceptable racing conduct.

Max Verstappen led chaos to claim podium; Lewis Hamilton Penalised

Max Verstappen led the chaos to claim the podium; Lewis Hamilton was Penalised

Turn 4 excursion: The decisive moment

The real controversy came moments later. Hamilton attempted a sweeping overtake around the outside into Turn 4 but locked up under braking. Unable to rejoin the track via the mandated asphalt escape route, he cut across the grass and emerged ahead of Verstappen.

This triggered two investigations:

Failing to follow the race director’s guidance

Stewards dismissed this, accepting Lewis Hamilton carried too much speed to safely follow the prescribed path.

Gaining a lasting advantage

This is where Lewis Hamilton was ruled to have breached regulations. The FIA stated he did not hand the position back, so the standard penalty applied: 10 seconds. Lewis Hamilton was visibly frustrated afterwards, insisting he had little control over the car as he rejoined.

“It felt like racing,” he said. “I was fine there, it was just the cutting. I’m the only one to get a 10-second penalty. It’s kind of nuts.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Why Verstappen wasn’t penalised for corner cutting

Max Verstappen also ran across the grass at Turn 2 during the tussle, but stewards concluded no advantage was gained. Lewis Hamilton carried the momentum and remained alongside, meaning Verstappen did not unfairly benefit from leaving the track.

This distinction between an attempted move gone wrong and leaving the track to keep a position ultimately separated the outcomes.

Fans and drivers remain unconvinced that the system is applied consistently. With multiple incidents in Mexico’s first sector year after year, pressure continues to mount on Formula 1 to rethink the enforcement of track limits at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The title battle now heads to Brazil, but the controversy lingers. Once again, Verstappen vs Hamilton served up fireworks. Even the stewards are still sweeping up the sparks.

  • Why Stewards Cleared Max Verstappen But Penalised Lewis Hamilton in Mexico City GP Clash
  • Max Verstappen led chaos to claim podium; Lewis Hamilton Penalised
  • Why Stewards Cleared Max Verstappen But Penalised Lewis Hamilton in Mexico City GP Clash
  • Max Verstappen led chaos to claim podium; Lewis Hamilton Penalised

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Formula 1

Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris Hint at 2028 Presidential Runs, Sparking Talk of a California Power Clash

Newsom and Harris Hint at 2028 Runs, Sparking Talk of a California Power Clash
By October 27, 2025
Why Stewards Cleared Max Verstappen But Penalised Lewis Hamilton in Mexico City GP Clash

Why Stewards Cleared Verstappen But Penalised Hamilton in Mexico City GP Clash
By October 27, 2025
Lewis Hamilton Calls Mexico City GP Penalty ‘Kind of Nuts’ After Max Verstappen Battle

Lewis Hamilton Calls Mexico City GP Penalty ‘Kind of Nuts’ After Verstappen Battle
By October 27, 2025
‘IT Welcome to Derry’ Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere Stephen King

‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere
By October 26, 2025
“Farewell to a Legend” Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74

“Farewell to a Legend”: Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74
By October 26, 2025
‘Chainsaw Man’ Leads A New Era of Anime Box Office Domination

‘Chainsaw Man’ Leads A New Era of Anime Box Office Domination
By October 26, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine

Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ: Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine
By October 23, 2025
Meta Cuts 600 Roles in Superintelligence Labs Amid Major AI Reorganization

Meta Cuts 600 Roles in Superintelligence Labs Amid Major AI Reorganization
By October 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OPPO Redefines Personalized Mobile AI with Google Gemini A New Era for Smartphone Intelligence

OPPO Redefines Personalized Mobile AI with Google: A New Era for Smartphone Intelligence
By October 25, 2025
Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations
By October 23, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Ben Stiller Parents Stiller & Meara Nothing Is Lost Apple TV+ -1

Apple TV+

Ben Stiller Honors His Parents in “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,” Coming to Theaters and Apple TV+
‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return Demi Moore Billy Bob Thornton Taylor Sheridan

Paramount

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return
Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side
To Top
Loading...