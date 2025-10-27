Why Stewards Cleared Verstappen But Penalised Hamilton in Mexico City GP Clash

The Mexico City Grand Prix delivered another heated chapter in the rivalry between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Battling for third place in the opening laps, the pair clashed, ran off track, and reignited questions about stewarding consistency. While Verstappen was cleared of wrongdoing, Hamilton was hit with a race-defining 10-second penalty that Ferrari later labelled excessive.

The Turn 1 incident saw Max Verstappen dive down the inside of Lewis Hamilton with a bold move that squeezed both cars wide on exit. Light contact followed, forcing Lewis Hamilton slightly off the racing line. Despite the physicality, stewards quickly deemed it a racing incident.

Interestingly, the investigation focused more on Lewis Hamilton’s positioning than Max Verstappen’s aggression. According to FIA driving guidelines, the Dutchman’s front axle was ahead at the apex, granting him the right to take the racing line.

With no apparent fault and no damage sustained, the stewards ruled the clash within acceptable racing conduct.

Turn 4 excursion: The decisive moment

The real controversy came moments later. Hamilton attempted a sweeping overtake around the outside into Turn 4 but locked up under braking. Unable to rejoin the track via the mandated asphalt escape route, he cut across the grass and emerged ahead of Verstappen.

This triggered two investigations:

Failing to follow the race director’s guidance

Stewards dismissed this, accepting Lewis Hamilton carried too much speed to safely follow the prescribed path.

Gaining a lasting advantage

This is where Lewis Hamilton was ruled to have breached regulations. The FIA stated he did not hand the position back, so the standard penalty applied: 10 seconds. Lewis Hamilton was visibly frustrated afterwards, insisting he had little control over the car as he rejoined.

“It felt like racing,” he said. “I was fine there, it was just the cutting. I’m the only one to get a 10-second penalty. It’s kind of nuts.”

Why Verstappen wasn’t penalised for corner cutting

Max Verstappen also ran across the grass at Turn 2 during the tussle, but stewards concluded no advantage was gained. Lewis Hamilton carried the momentum and remained alongside, meaning Verstappen did not unfairly benefit from leaving the track.

This distinction between an attempted move gone wrong and leaving the track to keep a position ultimately separated the outcomes.

Fans and drivers remain unconvinced that the system is applied consistently. With multiple incidents in Mexico’s first sector year after year, pressure continues to mount on Formula 1 to rethink the enforcement of track limits at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The title battle now heads to Brazil, but the controversy lingers. Once again, Verstappen vs Hamilton served up fireworks. Even the stewards are still sweeping up the sparks.