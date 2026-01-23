Williams to Skip Barcelona Shakedown as Team Prioritises 2026 Car Performance

Williams Racing have confirmed they will not participate in the upcoming Barcelona Shakedown, becoming the first team to officially withdraw from the inaugural pre-season running session ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The decision, the team says, is driven by a singular focus on achieving “maximum car performance” under the sport’s sweeping new regulations.

The behind-closed-doors shakedown is scheduled to run from January 26–30 at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, giving teams three days of early mileage with their all-new 2026 challengers. It was designed to ease the transition into Formula 1’s most dramatic rules overhaul in decades, introducing new chassis concepts and power units.

FW48 Delays Force Strategic Call

In an official statement, Atlassian Williams F1 Team confirmed that delays in the development of their FW48 car prompted the decision to skip the event.

“Following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance, the team has taken the decision not to participate in next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona,” Williams said.

Instead, the Grove-based outfit will pursue a private testing programme, including Virtual Track Testing (VTT), as they prepare for the first official Formula 1 pre-season test in Bahrain from February 11–13.

Focus Shifts to Bahrain and Melbourne

Williams insist they remain confident of being fully prepared for Bahrain and the opening race of the season at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne (March 6–8).

“The team will instead conduct a series of tests next week with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season,” the statement added.

The decision underlines the immense challenge teams face in adapting to the 2026 regulations, which compress development timelines following the end of the 2025 campaign. Several paddock insiders have suggested that simply having a car ready for early running is a victory in itself.

Rumours of Crash Test Issues

While Williams have not confirmed specific technical setbacks, reports circulating in the paddock suggest the FW48 may have failed an initial crash test, preventing the team from running at Barcelona. Williams have declined to comment on these claims, reiterating only that the decision was made in the interest of long-term performance.

Other teams are expected to attend the Barcelona Shakedown before two further official tests take place in Bahrain (February 11–13 and February 18–20).

A Calculated Gamble for 2026

Skipping early track time is a risk, but Williams’ leadership appears willing to sacrifice short-term mileage for better long-term competitiveness. With the 2026 reset offering midfield teams a rare opportunity to close the gap to the front, the British squad is betting that preparation quality will matter more than early optics.

“We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for their continued support,” the team said. “There is a lot to look forward to together in 2026.”