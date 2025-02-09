Connect with us

How to Watch Super Bowl LIX: Live TV, Streaming Options, and More

How to Watch Super Bowl LIX: Live TV, Streaming Options, and More

Super Bowl LIX is here, and millions of fans are gearing up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the year’s most anticipated games. The 2025 Super Bowl, which will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, is set to deliver high-intensity action, star-studded entertainment, and a halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Whether you’re watching from home, streaming on the go, or tuning in for the commercials and halftime performance, here’s everything you need to know about where and how to watch the big game live.

Where to Watch the 2025 Super Bowl on TV

If you’re watching on traditional television, the Super Bowl LIX broadcast will air on Fox in English, while Spanish-language coverage will be available on Fox Deportes and Telemundo.

What Time Does Super Bowl LIX Start?

Sunday, February 9, 2025

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

TV Channels: Fox (English), Fox Deportes & Telemundo (Spanish)

Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar with special guest SZA

Pre-game coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET, featuring game analysis, interviews, and special features leading up to kickoff.

How to Stream Super Bowl 2025 Online

If you prefer to watch the Super Bowl without cable, several streaming services offer live access to Fox, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action.

Free Streaming Options:

Tubi – Fox’s free streaming service will broadcast the Super Bowl live without subscription fees.

Over-the-Air Antenna – If you’re within range of a local Fox station, you can watch the game for free with a digital antenna.

Subscription-Based Streaming Services:

If you already subscribe to a live TV streaming platform, you might have access to Fox and be able to watch the game seamlessly. Here are some of the best options for streaming Super Bowl LIX:

FuboTV – Includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Offers a free trial for new users.

Hulu + Live TV – Features 90+ channels, including Fox, ESPN+, and Disney+.

YouTube TV – Provides access to Fox and other major sports channels.

Sling TV – Available in select markets, offering Fox through its Orange + Blue package.

DirecTV Stream – Carries Fox as part of its channel lineup.

NFL+ – The NFL’s streaming service includes mobile access to the game.

Drake joins Nicki Minaj in supporting Lil Wayne After Kendrick Lamar Lands Super Bowl Halftime Show

How to Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, featuring Kendrick Lamar and special guest SZA, is expected to start between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the first half.

Lamar, who previously performed in Super Bowl LVI’s iconic halftime show, is returning to deliver another electrifying performance. Fans can watch the halftime show live on Fox or through the streaming services mentioned above.

With multiple TV and streaming options, watching Super Bowl 2025 has never been easier. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan, a casual viewer, or just here for the commercials and halftime show, make sure you tune in at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 9 for an unforgettable night of sports and entertainment!


How to Watch Super Bowl LIX: Live TV, Streaming Options, and More
