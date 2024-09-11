Connect with us

Drake joins Nicki Minaj in supporting Lil Wayne After Kendrick Lamar Lands Super Bowl Halftime Show

Tensions are running high in the hip-hop community after Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, set to take place on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Many fans and artists, including Drake, have rallied around Lil Wayne, who many feel was overlooked for the prestigious performance. Drake, a long-time protégé of Lil Wayne, took to his Instagram Stories to show his support. He posted a series of photos celebrating his mentor, including one from the set of Lil Wayne’s iconic “A Milli” video. Though Drake didn’t provide any captions, his message was clear: he’s standing by Weezy during this controversial moment.

 

Lil Wayne, often hailed as one of the greatest rappers of all time, has been a pivotal figure in hip-hop for decades. With the Super Bowl returning to his hometown of New Orleans, many expected Wayne to be the headliner. The decision to select Kendrick Lamar, though well-respected in his own right, sparked frustration among Wayne’s fans and fellow artists.




Nicki Minaj, another Young Money artist, expressed her disappointment on social media. In a fiery tweet, Minaj wrote, “Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good.”

Nicki Minaj’s statement reflects a broader sentiment within the Young Money/Cash Money family. Birdman, Lil Wayne’s former label head, has also voiced his displeasure with the decision, as did fellow industry icons like Master P, Cam’ron, and Mase.

Earlier this year, Lil Wayne admitted that he had hoped to receive the call to headline the Super Bowl. Speaking on YG’s 4Hunnid podcast in February, Wayne said, “I will not lie to you, I have not got a call… but we all praying, we keeping our fingers crossed.” He expressed his desire to make his next album and all his future work “killer,” hoping to make it impossible for the NFL to ignore him.

While Kendrick Lamar’s performance is highly anticipated, the conversation around Lil Wayne’s exclusion highlights the ongoing debate about recognition and legacy in hip-hop. For many, Wayne’s contribution to the culture is undeniable, and they feel he deserves to shine on one of the world’s biggest stages.


