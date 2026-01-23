Naomi Osaka Battles Past Cirstea as Emotions Spill Over in Melbourne

The contest took a dramatic turn at 4-2 in the final set. After a missed serve from Cirstea, Osaka let out a loud “C’mon” to pump herself up. The Romanian immediately complained to umpire Kelly Rask, arguing the shout had hindered her. The umpire ruled that Osaka had broken no rules.

Naomi Osaka’s 2026 Australian Open campaign continued with a gritty second-round victory, but it was the post-match tension rather than the tennis that dominated headlines. The four-time Grand Slam champion defeated Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena, surviving an erratic performance and physical discomfort before becoming embroiled in a heated “fair play” dispute.

The match came just a day after Naomi Osaka lit up social media with her jellyfish-inspired outfit, one of the enduring images of this year’s tournament. This time, she opted for a toned-down look, leaving the dramatic veil behind. Yet the spotlight followed her anyway, with photographers packed courtside well before the players emerged.

A Win That Raised Questions

On court, Naomi Osaka struggled to impose consistent control. She was pushed to a deciding set by the 35-year-old Sorana Cirstea, who is playing her final Australian Open before retirement later this year. Naomi Osaka’s baseline game misfired at times, and an apparent abdominal issue forced her to take a medical timeout as her serve speeds dipped noticeably.

Still, flashes of Osaka’s trademark brilliance emerged late in the third set. Her clean, explosive shotmaking allowed her to break decisively and close out the match, a reminder that few players can match her raw power when she finds her rhythm.

‘C’mon’ Sparks a Fair Play Row

The contest took a dramatic turn at 4-2 in the final set. After a missed serve from Cirstea, Osaka let out a loud “C’mon” to pump herself up. The Romanian immediately complained to umpire Kelly Rask, arguing the shout had hindered her. The umpire ruled that Osaka had broken no rules.

Naomi Osaka went on to win the next two points and sealed the break with emphatic celebrations, screaming across the net. At the handshake, the tension was unmistakable. Cirstea delivered a frosty exchange and told Osaka: “You have been playing on the tour for so long, you have no idea what fair play is.”

Osaka Responds — and Reflects

Asked on court about the win, Osaka quipped: “Apparently a lot of ‘C’mons’ that she was angry about.” Later, she struck a more reflective tone, admitting that emotions had run high and offering an apology for any perceived disrespect.

“I don’t like disrespecting people. That’s not what I do,” Osaka said, while also acknowledging that Cirstea’s complaint motivated her to close out the match. “When I’m pumping myself up, it’s purely for me.”

Osaka now faces Australian Maddison Inglis in the third round, likely against a partisan crowd. A potential fourth-round clash with second seed Iga Swiatek looms large, offering a major test of Osaka’s form and resilience.

While questions remain about consistency, this match underlined one thing clearly: when Naomi Osaka steps on court, drama, emotion and elite tennis are never far behind.