World Padel League Season 3 Gets Bigger With New Teams, Global Stars, and a Mumbai Showdown

Sports

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
The World Padel League (WPL), one of the fastest-growing global padel tournaments, is back with a vengeance. Following a high-octane debut in India earlier this year, the WPL has officially announced Season 3, promising more adrenaline, more talent, and more teams. Scheduled to take place from August 12 to 16, 2025 at Mumbai’s Nesco Center, the tournament is ready to deliver an upgraded spectacle of sport and entertainment. Managed by Iconik Sports and Events Ltd. and backed by the Indian Padel Federation, the WPL is expanding from four to six franchises, a significant leap that reflects India’s growing interest in the sport. The inclusion of two new teams signals both the skyrocketing popularity of padel and WPL’s commitment to growing the game at scale.

Padel Fever Grips India

Since WPL’s (World Padel League) India debut in February 2025, the country has seen over 2x growth in padel infrastructure and participation, making it one of the most promising new markets for the sport. With 32 international players featured in its last edition and a raucous fan response, WPL is not just a tournament—it’s fast becoming a movement.



Hemali Sharma, Co-Founder of the World Padel League, summed it up perfectly “Season 3 is a milestone moment. We’re raising the bar, growing the competition, and showcasing how India can be a hub for global padel. We want to create a world-class sporting experience that engages both seasoned fans and first-timers.”

More Teams, More Drama, More Action

With two new franchises joining the ranks, Season 3 is shaping up to be the most competitive and electrifying yet. Expect a power-packed roster of global stars, high-stakes matchups, and an immersive fan experience unlike anything else on the Indian sports calendar.

Krishnan Kannan, Promoter at Iconik Sports, said: “Our vision was always to build a franchise league that brings world-class padel to Indian fans. Season 3 reflects that commitment—with bigger teams, stronger rosters, and an energy that’s absolutely electric.”

Rising With the Indian Padel Federation’s Backing

The World Padel League’s growing footprint is being actively supported by the Indian Padel Federation, which views WPL as instrumental in bringing credibility and excitement to the sport in India.

Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President of the Federation, stated, “The WPL is helping create a serious padel ecosystem—supporting players, driving infrastructure, and inspiring the next generation. We’re proud to support this ambitious initiative.”

The last World Padel League season ended with the SG Pipers Cheetahs snatching the title from the Vernost Jaguars in a thrilling finale. With fresh rivalries and added firepower, Season 3 is expected to top that drama and deliver five days of non-stop action and festival-like celebration.


