April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring

April’s night sky brings a unique and meaningful lunar event — the Pink Moon — marking the first full moon of the official spring season. But this year, it carries even more intrigue, as it also qualifies as a micromoon, meaning it appears slightly smaller and dimmer than the typical full moon. Beyond its celestial beauty, this full moon also holds religious significance, playing a key role in determining the date of Easter.

When to See the Pink Moon

Stargazers in the Rochester area can catch the Pink Moon rising at approximately 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, and setting at 6:14 a.m. on Sunday, April 13. In White Plains, moonrise occurs around 7:30 p.m., with moonset at 6:01 a.m., according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. This full moon is best viewed shortly after moonrise or just before dawn when the sky is clear.

What Is a Micromoon?

Most skywatchers have heard of a supermoon when the moon appears unusually large due to its proximity to Earth. A micromoon is the opposite: it occurs when the moon is near its apogee — the farthest point from Earth in its orbit. This month’s full moon will appear just 22 hours before reaching apogee, making it seem a bit smaller and less bright to the naked eye.

The Paschal Moon and Easter

The April full moon is also referred to as the Paschal Moon in Christian tradition. Its timing is vital for determining the date of Easter. According to ecclesiastical rules, Easter falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Moon — which is the first full moon following the spring equinox (March 20 this year). As a result, Easter will be celebrated on April 20, 2025.

Why Is It Called the “Pink” Moon?

Don’t expect to see a pink glow in the sky. The name “Pink Moon” actually comes from moss phlox, a pink wildflower that blooms in early spring across eastern North America. This full moon’s name — like many others — stems from Native American, Colonial American, and European traditions that associate each moon with seasonal changes in nature.

Other traditional names for April’s full moon include:

Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit)

Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota)

Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota)

Frog Moon (Cree)

What’s Next in the Sky?

The next full moon, the Flower Moon, will rise on May 12, 2025, around 8:54 p.m. in Rochester and 8:30 p.m. in Westchester.

April also brings additional celestial events:

April 21–22: The Lyrids meteor shower reaches its peak, offering a chance to see shooting stars in a moonless sky.

April 25: A waning crescent moon will form a triangle with Venus and Saturn, creating a “celestial smile” just before sunrise.

April 27: The year’s closest new supermoon arrives. Though invisible to the naked eye, it marks a striking lunar perigee at 221,917 miles from Earth.

Keep your eyes on the skies this month — there’s plenty to see, even if the moon looks just a bit smaller than usual.

Full moon names for 2025

  • January: Wolf Moon
  • February: Snow Moon
  • March: Worm Moon
  • April: Pink Moon
  • May: Flower Moon
  • June: Strawberry Moon
  • July: Buck Moon
  • August: Sturgeon Moon
  • September: Corn Moon (was Harvest Moon in 2024)
  • October: Hunter Moon
  • November: Beaver Moon
  • December: Cold Moon

