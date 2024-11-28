Eknath Shinde Sparks Political Storm: Pushes Son Shrikant Shinde for Deputy CM Amid Maharashtra Power Shift

As Maharashtra navigates a political reshuffle, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reportedly proposed his son, Shrikant Shinde, for the position of Maharashtra Deputy CM in the upcoming Devendra Fadnavis-led Cabinet. This comes amid heightened anticipation surrounding the announcement of the state’s next Chief Minister.









Who is Shrikant Shinde?

Born on February 4, 1987, Shrikant Shinde is a prominent Shiv Sena leader and a two-term Member of Parliament representing Maharashtra’s Kalyan constituency. Before stepping into politics, Shrikant pursued a medical career, earning an MBBS degree and completing an M.S. in Orthopedics at Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College in Navi Mumbai. He was still finishing his Master’s program when he made his political debut in 2014.

Shrikant’s entry into politics was marked by a historic victory, as he became the youngest-ever Maratha MP at the time. He further cemented his position in Maharashtra’s political landscape by retaining his Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections. Known for his charisma and connection with grassroots voters, Shrikant Shinde has been a rising star within the Shiv Sena. However, his proposed elevation has sparked controversy within his party.

The Controversy: Shinde’s Push and Party Opposition

Eknath Shinde’s push for his son’s promotion has reportedly caused dissent within the Shiv Sena. The party’s core leaders argue that elevating Shrikant to a senior government role could tarnish the Shiv Sena’s image. Critics highlight the irony of such a move, given the Shinde faction’s earlier criticism of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for promoting his son, Aditya Thackeray, within the party.

Eknath Shinde has defended his stance, reportedly stating that the recent elections were conducted under his leadership, which justifies his demand for a significant role for his son. Furthermore, he is said to have indicated that he would step away from the government if his son’s promotion were secured. This manoeuvre underscores the complexity of internal dynamics within the Shiv Sena, which is already navigating a tense coalition with the BJP.

Maharashtra’s Next CM: A BJP Leader Returns

While the debate over Shrikant Shinde’s role continues, it is widely expected that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will reclaim the Chief Minister’s chair. Reports suggest that the BJP central leadership has approved his appointment, leading to Eknath Shinde’s resignation on November 26. Shiv Sena leaders aligned with Shinde have expressed willingness to support Fadnavis, emphasizing their commitment to the Mahayuti coalition.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that NCP leader Ajit Pawar could retain his position as Deputy Chief Minister and possibly reclaim the finance portfolio. If Eknath Shinde declines the Maharashtra Deputy CM role, he may be offered a position in the Union Cabinet, further diversifying the power dynamics in Maharashtra.

The Road Ahead

Preparations are underway for the new government’s swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for December 2 at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park. The BJP is planning a grand event that will signal the start of a new chapter in Maharashtra politics. As leadership shifts and alliances evolve, figures like Shrikant Shinde will likely remain a focal point of state politics.