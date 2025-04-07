Kunal Kamra’s Open Letter to BookMyShow: “Do Not Delist Me or Give Me My Audience Data”

Connect with us

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
In the wake of the controversy surrounding a comment allegedly made about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself at the center of a heated political and cultural debate. Following reports that the ticketing platform BookMyShow removed his shows from its listings, Kamra responded with a composed but pointed open letter urging the platform to either keep him listed or share the data of his audience, which had been accumulated through years of collaboration.

Shiv Sena Angle and Alleged Delisting

The flare-up began after a Shiv Sena leader accused Kamra of calling Eknath Shinde a “traitor,” leading to political outcry and pressure on BookMyShow. The leader even thanked the platform’s CEO for allegedly taking Kamra off the site. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation from BookMyShow on whether Kamra has been formally delisted.

Kunal Kamra’s Open Letter: Calm, Assertive, and Strategic

Kamra addressed the situation in a public letter shared on social media platforms. The comedian, known for his politically charged stand-up and unapologetic commentary, urged his fans not to boycott or target BookMyShow, stating that the company has a right to protect its business interests.

“I am not in favour of boycotting or lowering the rating of any private business,” Kamra wrote. “BookMyShow has full right to do its best for its business.” Despite his understanding of the platform’s need to “maintain good relations with the state,” Kamra’s tone turned firm when addressing the consequences of his removal. He reminded BookMyShow that they take a 10% cut from his show revenue and argued that this business relationship entitles him to a fair degree of transparency and support.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kamra (@kuna_kamra)

Data Demand: Artist Autonomy

One of the most striking parts of the letter is Kunal Kamra’s request for access to the contact details of those who booked tickets for his shows via BookMyShow. He framed this not only as a matter of business fairness but also as a question of dignity and professional survival.

“You have effectively stopped me from reaching the audience for whom I have done shows from 2017 to 2025,” Kamra wrote. “If I am delisted, at the very least, provide the data of my fans—so I can work with dignity.”

While acknowledging that data privacy is a complex issue, Kamra urged BookMyShow to consider the artist’s need to maintain direct relationships with their audiences.

Kunal Kamra Accepts Job Offer From Ola Bhavish Aggarwal, Conditions Apply

An Ongoing Silence

As of now, BookMyShow has not responded to Kunal Kamra’s letter. The situation places the company at a crossroads—between protecting corporate relationships and maintaining fairness within the artist community that helped build its brand.

Whether this episode sets a precedent for how digital platforms handle politically sensitive content—or further complicates the intersection of politics, performance, and platform power—remains to be seen.


