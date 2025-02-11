Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has dismissed speculation that he plans to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations as the short-video platform faces increasing scrutiny and a potential ban in the United States. During a virtual appearance at a conference in Germany hosted by Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, Musk categorically denied any interest in purchasing TikTok despite persistent rumours linking him to a potential buyout. “I have not put in a bid for TikTok,” Musk stated. “I don’t have any plans for what I would do if I had TikTok.”

He clarified that he does not use the platform personally, adding, “I’m not chomping at the bit to acquire TikTok. I usually build companies from scratch.”

Trump’s Support for Musk as a Potential Buyer

Despite Elon Musk’s apparent disinterest, former U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that Elon Musk or Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison could be potential buyers for TikTok’s U.S. business. Donald Trump’s stance on TikTok has evolved. While he previously supported banning the app due to national security concerns, he has more recently acknowledged TikTok’s role in helping him connect with younger voters. “We won the young vote. I think I won it through TikTok, so I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok,” Trump remarked.

This shift in attitude highlights TikTok’s growing political significance in the U.S. and its potential impact on voter engagement ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

I have been against a TikTok ban for a long time, because it goes against freedom of speech. That said, the current situation where TikTok is allowed to operate in America, but 𝕏 is not allowed to operate in China is unbalanced. Something needs to change. https://t.co/YVu2hkZEVZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2025

Legal and Political Uncertainty Surrounding TikTok

TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain amid national security concerns over its Chinese ownership. Lawmakers argue that ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, could be forced to sell its American division or face a complete ban due to data privacy risks.

In response, Trump recently signed an executive order delaying any immediate action against TikTok, giving ByteDance additional time to negotiate a deal. Another executive order has also been issued to explore the creation of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, which could potentially help finance a TikTok sale.

However, ByteDance has firmly resisted calls to sell the app’s U.S. operations. Analysts believe that the final decision may rest with the U.S. Supreme Court, which could determine whether the government has the authority to mandate such a sale. The Chinese government must also approve any deal transferring TikTok’s assets to an American company.

Could Musk Change His Mind?

Although Musk has ruled out a TikTok acquisition, some experts believe he could reconsider if circumstances shift. His history of unexpected business decisions—including his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (now X) in 2022—has led analysts to speculate that he may revisit the possibility.

Trump’s suggestion that Musk could acquire TikTok further intrigues the situation. Some reports indicate that Chinese officials have considered allowing Musk’s X platform to take over TikTok’s U.S. operations, potentially in partnership with the government.

However, Musk appears to be focused on his existing ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX, and X.

The Bigger Picture

TikTok’s uncertain fate has sparked widespread debate about data privacy, free speech, and global technology competition. The U.S. government’s actions regarding TikTok will impact millions of American users and set a precedent for how foreign-owned technology companies operate.

As regulatory battles continue, all eyes will remain on whether ByteDance, Musk, or another major tech player will step forward with a definitive solution for TikTok’s future in the U.S.