Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Google Renames Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ for US Users Amid Trump’s Controversial Order

Google Renames Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ for US Users Amid Trump’s Controversial Order Mount Denali Mount McKinley

News

Google Renames Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ for US Users Amid Trump’s Controversial Order

According to a Google statement, users in Mexico will continue to see “Gulf of Mexico,” while users outside both countries will see both names displayed.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

After all the controversy, Google has finally begun displaying the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” for users in the United States. The change follows an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump on January 20, which aimed to rename natural landmarks to “honor American greatness.” According to a Google statement, users in Mexico will continue to see “Gulf of Mexico,” while users outside both countries will see both names displayed, including Gulf of America.

Why Did Google Make This Change?

Google’s naming policy is based on the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), a database run by the US Geological Survey (USGS). In a blog post, the tech giant Google Maps explained that it follows official government databases when naming geographical features.

The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America aligns with Donald Trump’s broader nationalist agenda, which often emphasizes American sovereignty and identity. Critics, however, argue that such changes erase historical and geographical realities and could escalate tensions with Mexico and Latin America.

President-elect Trump Announces Renaming of Gulf of Mexico: ‘The Gulf of America’

The Political and Historical Context

The Gulf of Mexico has been known by that name for centuries, dating back to Spanish colonial maps. It is a crucial economic and ecological region supporting fishing, oil drilling, and tourism industries.

Trump’s renaming order to the Gulf of America comes amid a series of symbolic nationalist moves that have drawn both support and condemnation. In addition to renaming the Gulf, Trump’s executive order changed the name of Mount Denali in Alaska to “Mount McKinley.”

Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America, was initially named by the Indigenous Koyukon Athabascan people before it was changed to Mount McKinley in 1917 to honour former President William McKinley. The Obama administration restored the Indigenous name in 2015, but Trump’s order reversed that decision.

Backlash from Mexico and Indigenous Communities

The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico has sparked strong reactions from Mexican officials. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum mocked the decision, suggesting that North America should be renamed “Mexican America”, referencing a historical Mexican document.

Meanwhile, Indigenous groups in Alaska have condemned the Denali name reversal, arguing that it disrespects their cultural heritage and represents a step backwards in recognizing Indigenous history in the United States.

Implications and Google’s Role

Google’s decision with Google Maps to comply with Trump’s executive order has raised concerns about corporate influence on historical and geopolitical matters. Critics argue that private tech companies should not dictate international geographic names based on political changes. But Google Maps may be bound by the law of the land.  Some experts warn that such moves could set a precedent for further political interference in naming conventions, potentially leading to future disputes over historical and geographical designations.

While Google’s (Google Maps) update aligns with US government policy, whether a future administration will reverse Trump’s naming orders remains to be seen. If so, Google may once again have to adjust its mapping system.

For now, users in the United States will see “Gulf of America” on Google Maps, while the rest of the world continues to recognize it as the Gulf of Mexico—the name that has stood for centuries.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Google Renames Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ for US Users Amid Trump’s Controversial Order Mount Denali Mount McKinley

Google Renames Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ for US Users Amid Trump’s Controversial Order
By February 11, 2025
Kanye West’s Bizarre Super Bowl Ad Shot on an iPhone in a Dentist Chair Bianca Censori Jews Tirade Social Media Grammy Bianca Censori Nude Look

Kanye West Super Bowl Ad: Again Shot on an iPhone in a Dentist Chair
By February 10, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Thriller ‘F1’ Drops Teaser Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl Lewis Hamilton Javier Bardem

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Thriller ‘F1’ Drops Teaser Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl
By February 10, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Thriller ‘F1’ Drops Teaser Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl Lewis Hamilton Javier Bardem

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Thriller ‘F1’ Drops Teaser Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl
By February 10, 2025
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Super Bowl Trailer Unleashes Chaos – Meet the MCU’s Most Unhinged Team Yet Florence Pugh,  Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier played by Sebastian Stan, John Walker/U.S. Agent, played by Wyatt Russell, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian played by David Harbour,  Ava Starr/Ghost played by Hannah John-Kamen, Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster played by Olga Kurylenko. CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine leads this ensemble, portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Super Bowl Trailer Unleashes Chaos – Meet the MCU’s Most Unhinged Team Yet
By February 10, 2025
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Broadway ‘Othello’ Set to Make History

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Broadway ‘Othello’ Set to Make History
By February 10, 2025
India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World - AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready Ankit Mehta Founder ideaForge technologies

India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World—AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready
By February 10, 2025
Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI Gig Wokrers India

Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI
By February 7, 2025
SIDBI Launches First Edition of MSME Outlook Survey to Gauge Business Sentiment SIDBI MSME Outlook Survey

SIDBI Launches First Edition of MSME Outlook Survey to Gauge Business Sentiment
By February 6, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
PSN Outage Disrupts Gaming for 24 Hours—Sony Offers Compensation Sony Playstation network DownDetector

PSN Outage Disrupts Gaming for 24 Hours—Sony Offers Compensation
By February 10, 2025
India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World - AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready Ankit Mehta Founder ideaForge technologies

India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World—AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready
By February 10, 2025
Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 PlayStation Plus memberships

Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide
By February 8, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Hellenic Volcanic Arc

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes
By February 8, 2025
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Nude Look Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy 67 Grammy Awards

E! News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Social Media

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
To Top
Loading...