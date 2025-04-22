Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Student Loan Collections Resume on May 5: What Borrowers Need to Know

Student Loan Collections Resume on May 5: What Borrowers Need to Know Education Secretary Linda McMahon Joe Biden Donald Trump Administration

Trump Presidency

Student Loan Collections Resume on May 5: What Borrowers Need to Know

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The U.S. Department of Education has officially announced that it will resume collections on defaulted federal student loans starting May 5, marking the end of a five-year pause that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is expected to impact millions of borrowers, with significant consequences for those who remain in default or delinquency. Student loan payments were paused in March 2020 under emergency COVID-19 relief measures introduced during the Trump administration and later extended by President Biden. In a recent op-ed, Education Secretary Linda McMahon criticised Biden-era policies as “dishonest and irresponsible,” placing blame on universities for profiting off student loans while delivering questionable value in return.

However, the current administration has confirmed there will be no further extensions. In a statement this week, the Department of Education warned that borrowers in default may soon be referred to debt collectors, with potential consequences including wage garnishment and negative impacts on their credit scores.

Borrowers will begin receiving notification emails over the next two weeks. Those in default will be encouraged to enrol in income-based repayment plans or seek relief options, but if they fail to act, they may face automatic paycheck deductions as early as this summer.

Who Is Most Affected?

The policy will affect all 42 million Americans holding federal student loans, but particularly the 5 million borrowers currently in default, as well as an additional 4 million in “late-stage delinquency”—those on the brink of default. For these 9 million individuals, May 5 marks a critical deadline. If no action is taken, their loans will be sent to the Treasury Offset Program, a federal debt collection service.

Experts warn this could significantly harm borrowers’ credit scores, potentially limiting their ability to secure housing, car loans, or even basic credit for everyday expenses.

Trump's Education Secretary Linda McMahon wrestling WWE's Kane

Trump’s Education Secretary, Linda McMahon, wrestling WWE’s Kane

A Policy Shift and a Political Divide

This marks a major shift from the Joe Biden administration’s earlier efforts to ease student loan burdens through debt forgiveness and the now-frozen SAVE plan, which aimed to adjust payments based on income and household size. The Supreme Court struck down Biden’s broader forgiveness proposal, and a court freeze has since stalled the SAVE initiative.

Now, under the Trump administration’s leadership, Education Secretary Linda McMahon has taken a firm stance.

“We are not doing this to be unkind,” McMahon wrote. “Borrowing money and failing to pay it back isn’t a victimless offense. If borrowers don’t pay their debts, taxpayers do.”

She pledged greater accountability for both borrowers and educational institutions, citing research that showed colleges raised tuition by 60 cents for every additional federal loan dollar offered.

The Economic Fallout

The return of collections could place sudden strain on millions of household budgets. After years of not making payments, many borrowers may have grown accustomed to not having monthly obligations. Former Education Department official Colleen Campbell noted that entire cohorts of students have never made a single payment due to the extended pause.

Though most student loan debt is held by the federal government—limiting broader economic risk—the burden on individual borrowers could be severe, particularly as consumer prices remain high and wage growth slows.

As May 5 approaches, borrowers are urged to review their loan status, explore repayment options, and avoid default, as the consequences could extend far beyond missed payments, potentially impacting lives and livelihoods for years to come.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kristi Noem’s Bag Stolen in D.C., Containing Security Badge, Passport, and $3,000 in Cash Kristi Noem, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Easter Secret Service

Kristi Noem’s Bag Stolen in D.C., Containing Security Badge, Passport, and $3,000 in Cash
By April 22, 2025
Robert Downey Jr. Draws a Legal Line in the Sand Over AI Replicas: “I Intend to Sue”

Robert Downey Jr. Draws a Legal Line in the Sand Over AI Replicas: “I Intend to Sue”
By April 22, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Spark Reunion Rumors With Spanish Dinner Date

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Spark Reunion Rumors With Spanish Dinner Date
By April 19, 2025
Robert Downey Jr. Draws a Legal Line in the Sand Over AI Replicas: “I Intend to Sue”

Robert Downey Jr. Draws a Legal Line in the Sand Over AI Replicas: “I Intend to Sue”
By April 22, 2025
Doechii Confronts Chaos and Paranoia in Striking “Anxiety” Music Video Gotye’s iconic “Somebody That I Used to Know” James Mackel

Doechii Confronts Chaos and Paranoia in Striking “Anxiety” Music Video
By April 20, 2025
A24 Music: Acclaimed Film Studio Ventures Into Sound With New Music Division Everything Everywhere All at Once, Moonlight, and Lady Bird Midsommar

A24 Music: Acclaimed Film Studio Ventures Into Sound With New Music Division
By April 19, 2025
Sports Betting Trends in 2025

Sports Betting Trends in 2025
By April 18, 2025
Why sweepstakes navigate the US's complex gambling laws

Why sweepstakes navigate the US’s complex gambling laws
By April 17, 2025
RTI Activist Seeks Action Against Drone Maker IdeaForge Over Use of Chinese Components in Army Bids Tej Pratap Singh Indian Army Bids

RTI Activist Seeks Action Against Drone Maker IdeaForge Over Use of Chinese Components in Army Bids
By April 17, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Robert Downey Jr. Draws a Legal Line in the Sand Over AI Replicas: “I Intend to Sue”

Robert Downey Jr. Draws a Legal Line in the Sand Over AI Replicas: “I Intend to Sue”
By April 22, 2025
Zoom Outage Caused by GoDaddy Error Disrupts Services for Nearly Two Hours GoDaddy Registry Failure

Zoom Outage Caused by GoDaddy Error Disrupts Services for Nearly Two Hours
By April 18, 2025
Apple Urges Users to Download iOS 18.4.1 to Patch Critical Security Flaws Apple iPhone OS Update

Apple Urges Users to Download iOS 18.4.1 to Patch Critical Security Flaws
By April 17, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane

Music Videos

FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane
To Top
Loading...