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Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Release Date Moves Up Again Amid Ongoing Appeals
Sean “Diddy” Combs has received another adjustment to his federal prison release date, with records now indicating the music mogul could leave custody earlier than previously expected.
The Bad Boy Records founder is currently serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after being convicted on two federal counts related to transportation for prostitution. According to updated records, Combs is now scheduled for release on February 23, 2028, several weeks earlier than his prior projected date of April 25, 2028.
Diddy’s Release Date Shift Explained
The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) did not provide specific details regarding Sean Diddy Combs’ revised release date. However, the agency noted that inmate release schedules can change for several reasons.
Potential factors include credit for time already served, participation in approved rehabilitation programs, educational activities, and reductions earned through good conduct while incarcerated.
Federal inmates often receive sentence adjustments based on these criteria, which can alter projected release dates over time.
This is not the first time Sean Diddy Combs’ release timeline has shifted during his incarceration. In previous updates, his release date had moved both forward and backward due to administrative recalculations.
Legal Battle Continues Despite Conviction
Although serving his sentence, Diddy’s legal troubles remain far from over.
His attorneys continue their efforts to appeal the conviction resulting from last year’s highly publicized federal trial. The jury found him guilty on charges involving the transportation of former partners, including singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine and an anonymous accuser identified in court documents as “Jane,” as well as sex workers for prostitution.
However, Combs was acquitted of more severe charges during the same trial, making the case one of the most closely watched celebrity legal proceedings in recent years.
His legal team has maintained that he is innocent of all allegations of sexual misconduct and continues to challenge aspects of the verdict.
Rehabilitation Efforts in Prison
Ahead of sentencing, Diddy informed the court that incarceration had led to significant personal changes.
According to court filings, the music executive said he had achieved sobriety for the first time in over two decades, participated in therapy sessions, and helped launch mentorship programs for fellow inmates.
These efforts could potentially contribute to sentence reductions available under federal prison policies.
Civil Lawsuits Still Pending
Beyond his criminal case, Combs continues to face extensive civil litigation.
Reports indicate that more than 70 civil lawsuits remain active across the United States, involving allegations ranging from misconduct to abuse. Most recently, another lawsuit was reportedly filed earlier this month by a former child actor.
Combs has denied all allegations made against him.
As appeals proceed and civil cases move forward, the former hip-hop executive remains one of the entertainment industry’s most closely watched legal figures.
With his release now projected for early 2028, attention remains fixed on what comes next in one of the most high-profile celebrity legal sagas in recent memory.