Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Explosive Hearing

Judge Arun Subramanian acknowledged Combs’ cultural contributions but said his “history of good works cannot wash away” the evidence of abuse and coercion presented in court. “You abused the power and control you had over the women you professed to love dearly,” the judge said, calling the conduct “subjugation” that drove victims to despair.

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison, concluding a dramatic trial that captivated the public. Once hailed as a self-made hip-hop icon and entrepreneur, Combs now faces a future behind bars for crimes linked to transporting women for prostitution during drug-fueled “Freak Off” hotel nights.

The Verdict and Sentencing

On Friday afternoon in New York, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the sentence, rejecting both the prosecutors’ call for 11 years and the defense’s plea for just 14 months. Arun Subramanian acknowledged Combs’ cultural contributions but said his “history of good works cannot wash away” the evidence of abuse and coercion presented in court. “You abused the power and control you had over the women you professed to love dearly,” the judge said, calling the conduct “subjugation” that drove victims to despair.







The Crimes and Testimony

Sean Diddy Combs was convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. At trial, singer Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura and another woman known as “Jane” described years of manipulation, drug use, and violent encounters. Prosecutors produced text messages, emails, photographs of bruises, broken doors, and a widely circulated video of Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel corridor.

The judge dismissed the defense’s portrayal of the events as consensual “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.”

Emotional Pleas in Court

Before sentencing, Sean Diddy Combs made a tearful apology to his victims, family, and fans “My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick… I’ve been humbled and broken to my core,” he told the court.

His children also addressed the judge, describing their father as their “superhero” and pleading for leniency. Daughter Jessie Combs said, “He is still our dad, and we still need him present in our lives.”

Judge Subramanian thanked the family for their courage but stressed that “victims matter” and that abuse must be punished regardless of fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Associated Press (AP) (@apnews)

Prosecution vs. Defense

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik accused Sean Diddy Combs of minimizing his crimes and called his remorse “lip service,” noting he had already booked speaking engagements for next week. Defense lawyers countered that Sean Diddy Combs had lost his businesses and reputation and had begun teaching other inmates while in detention.

It remains unclear where Combs will serve his sentence, but Judge Subramanian urged him to “make the most of [his] second chance” and lean on his family’s support. The ruling sends a strong signal to the entertainment industry: even powerful figures are not above the law.