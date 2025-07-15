Alex Warren Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100—And Trolls Drake After Diss

In a music industry twist that’s turning heads, TikTok sensation-turned-singer Alex Warren has officially topped the Billboard Hot 100 with his viral hit “Ordinary,” blocking none other than Drake from the coveted No. 1 spot. And when the 6 God threw a little shade, Warren didn’t clap back — he danced.

Alex Warren took to Instagram Stories on Monday (July 14) to cheekily respond to Drake’s disappointment over landing at No. 2 with “What Did I Miss?” Instead of words, Warren posted a video of himself swaying to Drake’s “Nokia” — a track that, ironically, also peaked at No. 2. The captionless clip, featuring Warren innocently twirling and tagging Drake’s handle, was playful but potent.







The digital standoff began after Drake posted on his own Story, cryptically writing “Suppressor on the 1 spot” along with a chart showing Warren’s “Ordinary” at No. 1 and his own single just below. He added, “I’m taking that soon don’t worry, one song or another,” signaling his frustration at being edged out by a former TikToker.

Despite Drake’s dissatisfaction, “What Did I Miss?” still made Billboard history. The track marked his 81st Top 10 and added to his staggering total of 359 Hot 100 entries, the most of any artist. But it was Warren who walked away with this week’s win.

“Ordinary” has proven itself far from ordinary. The catchy ballad has spent six non-consecutive weeks at No. 1, briefly interrupted by Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” in late June. Warren’s rise has been swift and strategic, backed by savvy collaborations and a passionate Gen Z fanbase.

The social media star is riding high heading into the release of his debut album “You’ll Be Alright, Kid,” which drops Friday, July 18. The album includes recent collaborations like “On My Mind” with BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ and “Bloodline” featuring Jelly Roll — both of which are generating major buzz across platforms.

Warren’s rise from internet personality to music chart-topper is a rare feat in the industry. While many influencers attempt the transition, few break through on a scale like this, let alone challenge hip-hop royalty like Drake and What Did I Miss?

In a recent interview, Alex Warren said he’s staying focused on the music: “I grew up watching the charts, dreaming about being up there. To see my name next to people like Drake is surreal. But I’m just getting started.”

As for Drake, with new music reportedly on the way, it’s only a matter of time before he reclaims his throne. But for now, the crown belongs to Alex Warren — and he’s dancing in it.