Justin Bieber Sparks Online Firestorm After Dissing Clipse Fans as “Bitter Grown Men Who Collect Kaws Dolls”

Justin Bieber didn’t just drop an album this weekend — he may have also ignited a generational hip-hop war. While promoting his brand-new LP Swag, Bieber reposted an incendiary Instagram Story from cultural curator Kerwin Frost, who hailed the album as “the only one that matters” while taking a direct shot at Let God Sort Em Out, the long-awaited new record from legendary duo Clipse.

“Clipse is for bitter grown men who collect Kaws dolls and shop at Kith and Union,” Kerwin Frost wrote in all caps. Justin Bieber echoed the sentiment by reposting the message, signaling a bold divide in taste, tone, and era — and triggering a frenzy across social media.

Kerwin Frost doubled down shortly after, writing, “Birds of a feather, crash out together,” seemingly mocking both himself and Justin Bieber for stirring the pot — or owning it.







A New Era of “Swag”

Swag dropped on July 11, featuring contributions from Gunna, Sexyy Red, Lil B, Druski, and production from Daniel Caesar, Mk.gee, and Justin Bieber himself. The project sees the pop icon stepping further into R&B and trap territory, with Druski’s skits adding both humour and unexpected commentary.

“You kinda sound Black on this muthaf**ka, man,” Druski says on “Soulful,” a skit that instantly made waves. “Your skin white, but your soul Black, Justin.” The moment has split fans and critics — some calling it edgy and funny, others accusing it of tone-deaf posturing.

Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber’s longtime mentor and former manager, praised Swag as the singer’s most honest album yet. “He poured his soul into this project,” Braun posted. “It’s beautiful, raw, and truly him.”

Clipse: Unbothered Legends or Quietly Responding?

Meanwhile, Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out features an all-star lineup, including Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Tyler, The Creator, and The-Dream, with production from Pharrell. The album has been praised for its lyrical maturity and sonic depth.

Legendary rapper Rakim shouted out Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Chains & Whips,” saying, “Thnx for the illest shout I heard in a loooong time… Peace and blessings to you and yours.”

While neither Clipse member has publicly responded to Justin Bieber’s repost, fans are taking sides — and memes are flying. Justin Bieber’s post tapped into an existing generational split in hip-hop: mainstream pop-trap versus old-school lyricism.

Whether Swag or Let God Sort Em Out dominates charts in the long run, one thing is clear — Justin Bieber just stepped into rap beef territory. And the fans? They’re loving every second of the drama.