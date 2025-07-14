Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Justin Bieber Sparks Online Firestorm After Dissing Clipse Fans as “Bitter Grown Men Who Collect Kaws Dolls”

Justin Bieber Sparks Online Firestorm After Dissing Clipse Fans as “Bitter Grown Men Who Collect Kaws Dolls” Pusha T Malice Swag Kendrick lamar Let God Sort Em Out

Album Drop

Justin Bieber Sparks Online Firestorm After Dissing Clipse Fans as “Bitter Grown Men Who Collect Kaws Dolls”

Sound Plunge
Published on

Justin Bieber didn’t just drop an album this weekend — he may have also ignited a generational hip-hop war. While promoting his brand-new LP Swag, Bieber reposted an incendiary Instagram Story from cultural curator Kerwin Frost, who hailed the album as “the only one that matters” while taking a direct shot at Let God Sort Em Out, the long-awaited new record from legendary duo Clipse.

“Clipse is for bitter grown men who collect Kaws dolls and shop at Kith and Union,” Kerwin Frost wrote in all caps. Justin Bieber echoed the sentiment by reposting the message, signaling a bold divide in taste, tone, and era — and triggering a frenzy across social media.

Kerwin Frost doubled down shortly after, writing, “Birds of a feather, crash out together,” seemingly mocking both himself and Justin Bieber for stirring the pot — or owning it.



A New Era of “Swag”

Swag dropped on July 11, featuring contributions from Gunna, Sexyy Red, Lil B, Druski, and production from Daniel Caesar, Mk.gee, and Justin Bieber himself. The project sees the pop icon stepping further into R&B and trap territory, with Druski’s skits adding both humour and unexpected commentary.

“You kinda sound Black on this muthaf**ka, man,” Druski says on “Soulful,” a skit that instantly made waves. “Your skin white, but your soul Black, Justin.” The moment has split fans and critics — some calling it edgy and funny, others accusing it of tone-deaf posturing.

Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber’s longtime mentor and former manager, praised Swag as the singer’s most honest album yet. “He poured his soul into this project,” Braun posted. “It’s beautiful, raw, and truly him.”

Justin Bieber's now deleted Instagram repost on Clipse

Justin Bieber’s now-deleted Instagram repost on Clipse

Clipse: Unbothered Legends or Quietly Responding?

Meanwhile, Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out features an all-star lineup, including Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Tyler, The Creator, and The-Dream, with production from Pharrell. The album has been praised for its lyrical maturity and sonic depth.

Legendary rapper Rakim shouted out Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Chains & Whips,” saying, “Thnx for the illest shout I heard in a loooong time… Peace and blessings to you and yours.”

While neither Clipse member has publicly responded to Justin Bieber’s repost, fans are taking sides — and memes are flying. Justin Bieber’s post tapped into an existing generational split in hip-hop: mainstream pop-trap versus old-school lyricism.

Whether Swag or Let God Sort Em Out dominates charts in the long run, one thing is clear — Justin Bieber just stepped into rap beef territory. And the fans? They’re loving every second of the drama.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Justin Bieber Sparks Online Firestorm After Dissing Clipse Fans as “Bitter Grown Men Who Collect Kaws Dolls” Pusha T Malice Swag Kendrick lamar Let God Sort Em Out

Justin Bieber Sparks Online Firestorm After Dissing Clipse Fans as “Bitter Grown Men Who Collect Kaws Dolls”
By July 14, 2025
Southend Airport Rocked by Plane Crash: Cause Unknown, Casualties Still Unconfirmed London Plane Crash

Southend Airport Rocked by Plane Crash: Cause Unknown, Casualties Still Unconfirmed
By July 14, 2025
Donald Trump Booed at Club World Cup Final as Chelsea Players React to Bizarre Trophy Stage Cameo PSG Gianni Infantino Reece James

Trump Booed at Club World Cup Final as Chelsea Players React to Bizarre Trophy Stage Cameo
By July 14, 2025
Remo Fernandes Cancels UK-Goan Festival Concert Due to Emergency Brain Surgery Uk Goa

Remo Fernandes Cancels UK-Goan Festival Concert Due to Emergency Brain Surgery
By July 14, 2025
New “Eden” Trailer and Poster Drop: Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney & Jude Law Bring Chaos to Paradise

New “Eden” Trailer and Poster Drop: Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney & Jude Law Bring Chaos to Paradise
By July 14, 2025
Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie

Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie
By July 14, 2025
Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making? Motif

Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making?
By July 14, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo Sunrise-Mark Sdn Bhd Trademark horse

Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo
By July 10, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk xAI Grok

Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk
By July 10, 2025
NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...