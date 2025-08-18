Maroon 5 Drops “Love Is Like” Album & Announces Epic U.S. Arena Tour With Lil Wayne & LISA

Maroon 5 are officially back in the spotlight with the release of their highly anticipated eighth studio album, Love Is Like, via Interscope Records. To celebrate the drop, the Diamond-certified pop-rock giants announced a 23-date U.S. arena tour set to kick off this October, bringing their signature high-energy performances to fans nationwide.

The Love Is Like album represents a fresh yet familiar sound for Maroon 5, blending the band’s chart-topping pop roots with new experimental elements. The title track, “Love Is Like,” featuring hip-hop legend Lil Wayne, stands out as a dynamic anthem, complete with a vibrant music video directed by Aerin Moreno (Tate McRae, Tyla). Filmed on the bustling streets of New York City, the video follows the band through a whirlwind day of music and chaos, perfectly capturing the energy of the collaboration.







Fans got their first taste of the new record earlier this year with the infectious single “Priceless”, a collaboration with LISA of Blackpink. The track was instantly hailed as a global pop crossover moment, climbing to No. 4 on the Hot AC chart and earning Maroon 5 their 28th Top 10 hit in the format—second only to Taylor Swift in overall rankings. The track has been praised as “infectious,” while Billboard called it “a major pop crossover moment.”

The group then leaned into nostalgia with “All Night”, an 80s-inspired anthem that featured Behati Prinsloo Levine stepping into the spotlight in the accompanying music video. Meanwhile, their latest single, “California,” strips things back with a warm, acoustic-driven arrangement that showcases the band’s versatility.

As frontman Adam Levine explained during their live performance on the TODAY Show earlier this month, Love Is Like is a “return-to-form” for Maroon 5, balancing modern experimentation with the soulful pop melodies that made them household names.

The Love Is Like U.S. Arena Tour

Promoted by Live Nation, the national tour begins October 6 in Phoenix, AZ, and will hit major arenas coast to coast, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum (Oct. 10), Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena (Oct. 21), and the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York (Nov. 19). The run concludes on November 25 in Detroit, MI, at Little Caesars Arena. Rising pop star Claire Rosinkranz will join as direct support across all dates.

Fans can expect a mix of Maroon 5’s greatest hits—spanning two decades of chart dominance—alongside fresh tracks from Love Is Like with Lil Wayne. With powerhouse collaborations like LISA of Blackpink, nostalgic throwbacks, and a reinvigorated sound, this tour is shaping up to be one of the hottest tickets of the fall.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now through Live Nation, with demand expected to be sky-high following the band’s iHeartRadio Music Festival performance in Las Vegas next month.

With Love Is Like, Maroon 5 and Adam Levine prove once again why they remain one of the most enduring forces in pop music.