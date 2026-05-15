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Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Album Covers Packed With Hidden References to Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift and Family

Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Album Covers Packed With Hidden References to Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift and Family Legacy Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti

Album Drop

Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Album Covers Packed With Hidden References to Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift and Family

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Drake has officially launched a new chapter in his career with the release of three albumsIceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti- and fans are already dissecting the hidden meanings behind the striking cover art.

The rapper shared the official artwork on Instagram shortly after the conclusion of his “ICEMAN Episode 4” livestream, hours before the album arrived on streaming platforms. The visuals immediately sparked intense online discussion, with many pointing out possible references to pop culture icons, Drake’s family history, and the emotional themes surrounding the projects.

The triple album release marks Drake’s first solo studio album since For All the Dogs arrived in 2023.

‘Iceman’ Cover Appears to Reference Michael Jackson and Taylor Swift

The artwork for Iceman has generated the biggest reaction online. The cover features a sparkling gloved hand making an “okay” gesture against a black background, with a friendship bracelet spelling out “ICEMAN” beneath it.

Fans quickly linked the rhinestone-covered glove to Michael Jackson, whose iconic sequined gloves became one of the most recognizable symbols in pop music history.

At the same time, many observers noticed that the friendship bracelet aesthetic strongly resembles the bracelets exchanged by fans during Taylor Swift’s massively successful Eras Tour. The bracelet trend became a viral fan tradition connected to Swift’s concerts and online fandom culture.

The combination of both references has led fans to speculate that Drake intentionally blended symbols tied to two of the most influential artists in modern music.

‘Maid of Honour’ Highlights Drake’s Family Roots

While Iceman embraces celebrity symbolism, Maid of Honour appears far more personal and nostalgic.

The album cover showcases a vintage-style double exposure portrait of a blonde woman believed to be Drake’s mother. Overlayed within the image is a faded photograph featuring a young Drake alongside his father.

The emotional artwork hints at themes of family, identity, and childhood memories, subjects Drake has frequently explored throughout his music career.

Fans praised the cover online for its softer and more intimate aesthetic compared to the darker visual style of Iceman.

Drake New Album Cover - Maid of Honour

Drake New Album Cover – Maid of Honour

‘Habibti’ Embraces Mystery and International Influence

The third album, Habibti, takes a completely different artistic direction. Its cover features a woman’s eyes partially hidden behind masking tape, with dramatic eyeliner and shadow drawing attention to the gaze.

The Arabic-inspired title “Habibti,” meaning “my love” or “my darling,” has fueled speculation that the album may lean into international sounds, emotional storytelling, or darker romantic themes.

The mysterious visual presentation adds to the intrigue surrounding the project and separates it stylistically from the other two releases.

Drake New Album Artwork - Habibti

Drake New Album Artwork – Habibti

Fans Continue Decoding Drake’s New Era

The album covers arrive during one of the most closely watched periods of Drake’s career, following his public feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024.

From cryptic livestreams to hidden visual clues, Drake’s rollout for Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti has kept fans actively searching for deeper meanings.

Social media has already exploded with fan theories connecting the artwork to Drake’s personal life, music industry rivalries, and long-term artistic influences.

  • Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Album Covers Packed With Hidden References to Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift and Family Legacy Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti
  • Drake New Album Cover - Maid of Honour
  • Drake New Album Artwork - Habibti
  • Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Album Covers Packed With Hidden References to Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift and Family Legacy Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti
  • Drake New Album Cover - Maid of Honour
  • Drake New Album Artwork - Habibti

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