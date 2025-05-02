Connect with us

Why Travis Kelce Unfollowed Ryan Reynolds—And What It Means for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

In the latest twist in the ever-intertwined world of celebrities, NFL star Travis Kelce has reportedly unfollowed actor Ryan Reynolds on Instagram—a move that’s sparked widespread speculation due to the close ties between their respective partners, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. At first glance, it might seem like a minor social media gesture. However, even an unfollow can speak volumes in celebrity relationships and public perception. According to Page Six and Daily Mail, Kelce’s decision is tied to what insiders call Blake Lively’s “messy legal nightmare.”

Blake Lively has allegedly been drawn into a legal dispute involving actor and producer Justin Baldoni. While the specific details of the lawsuit have yet to be publicly disclosed, it seems the situation may have unintentionally entangled Swift, who was reportedly close to the events unfolding behind the scenes. As a result, Travis Kelce—concerned that both he and Swift could be dragged into the legal fray—decided to distance himself from the couple.

A source told Daily Mail, “Travis unfollowed Ryan because he is fed up with the whole drama. It’s not just about the spectacle of it all. Travis is concerned that he could potentially be questioned too, since he was with Taylor as some of this was going down.”

The source further emphasised that Kelce values authenticity and protects his relationship with Taylor Swift. “He and Taylor have been lying low after she got sucked in. Travis is not fake, and he is not going to pretend to be bros with someone who would throw him or Taylor under the bus.”

Morgan Wallen Assembles Star Power for New Album I’m the Problem

As of now, both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have reportedly “cut out” Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively from their inner circle. While this may be a temporary measure, the current rift seems significant. This dynamic shift is notable, given the long-standing public friendship between Swift and Lively, who have often been seen vacationing together, supporting each other’s projects, and even including their families in one another’s milestones. Still, Travis Kelce’s social media move signals that tensions remain high—and that Taylor Swift and her inner circle may prioritise boundaries over optics.


