Joyner Lucas Assembles Global Powerhouse for “Time Is Money”—A Hustler’s Anthem That Hits Hard

Joyner Lucas is back, and he’s not coming quietly. With “Time Is Money,” the latest single from his highly anticipated ADHD 2 album, the Worcester rapper has crafted more than just a flex track—it’s a genre-defying global cipher, a motivational anthem, and a lyrical reckoning wrapped into one.

Backed by a thunderous beat that blends Jac Holzman’s “Air Raid-Alert” with Lyn Collins’s timeless “Think (About It),” “Time Is Money” finds Joyner Lucas recruiting an international cast of heavy-hitters: Colombian reggaeton king J. Balvin, American rap titan DaBaby, and Nigerian Afrobeats star Fireboy DML. Together, they don’t just chase the bag—they redefine what success sounds like in 2025.







Joyner Lucas in Time Is Money kicks things off with blistering honesty, rapping about financial losses, run-ins with the law, and the unshakable responsibility of fatherhood. “I been arrested, I been broke / But I ain’t never broke down,” he spits with urgency. His verses are filled with equal parts pain and purpose, building on the themes that made ADHD a breakout success in 2020. Here, maturity meets momentum. Lucas isn’t just rhyming for clout—he’s laying blueprints for generational change.

Then comes J. Balvin, who injects Latin flair into the track with an effortlessly charismatic Spanish verse. “Me pueden ver rompiendo New York, la prensa piensa que volvió Godzilla,” he raps, likening his rise to mythic proportions. His words glide smoothly over the beat, blending street grit with designer drip.

DaBaby, never one to hold back, enters with his signature machine-gun flow, delivering bars that bounce with precision. His presence provides the song with raw Southern swagger, ensuring the energy never dips.

And finally, Fireboy DML’s silky, Afrobeats-infused outro closes the track with emotional depth. His melodic tone offers a moment of introspection that balances out the chest-thumping bravado—“Time is money, but love is the gold,” he croons.

“Time Is Money” isn’t just a record—it’s a statement. It’s a reflection of where hip-hop is going: multilingual, multicultural, and mission-driven. Lucas isn’t content with being a conscious rapper or a chart-topper—he’s aiming to be both. And if this track is a sign of what’s to come from ADHD 2, fans are in for a powerful ride.

As Joyner Lucas continues to bridge global sounds with personal storytelling, one thing is clear: in his world, every second—and every bar—counts.