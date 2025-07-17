Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Joyner Lucas Assembles Global Powerhouse for “Time Is Money”—A Hustler’s Anthem That Hits Hard

Joyner Lucas Assembles Global Powerhouse for “Time Is Money”—A Hustler’s Anthem That Hits Hard ADHD2 J. Balvin, American rap titan DaBaby, and Nigerian Afrobeats star Fireboy DML

Album Drop

Joyner Lucas Assembles Global Powerhouse for “Time Is Money”—A Hustler’s Anthem That Hits Hard

Sound Plunge
Published on

Joyner Lucas is back, and he’s not coming quietly. With “Time Is Money,” the latest single from his highly anticipated ADHD 2 album, the Worcester rapper has crafted more than just a flex track—it’s a genre-defying global cipher, a motivational anthem, and a lyrical reckoning wrapped into one.

Backed by a thunderous beat that blends Jac Holzman’s “Air Raid-Alert” with Lyn Collins’s timeless “Think (About It),” “Time Is Money” finds Joyner Lucas recruiting an international cast of heavy-hitters: Colombian reggaeton king J. Balvin, American rap titan DaBaby, and Nigerian Afrobeats star Fireboy DML. Together, they don’t just chase the bag—they redefine what success sounds like in 2025.



Joyner Lucas in Time Is Money kicks things off with blistering honesty, rapping about financial losses, run-ins with the law, and the unshakable responsibility of fatherhood. “I been arrested, I been broke / But I ain’t never broke down,” he spits with urgency. His verses are filled with equal parts pain and purpose, building on the themes that made ADHD a breakout success in 2020. Here, maturity meets momentum. Lucas isn’t just rhyming for clout—he’s laying blueprints for generational change.

Joyner Lucas Teams With DMX From Beyond the Grave as ‘ADHD 2’ Release Date Confirmed

Then comes J. Balvin, who injects Latin flair into the track with an effortlessly charismatic Spanish verse. “Me pueden ver rompiendo New York, la prensa piensa que volvió Godzilla,” he raps, likening his rise to mythic proportions. His words glide smoothly over the beat, blending street grit with designer drip.

DaBaby, never one to hold back, enters with his signature machine-gun flow, delivering bars that bounce with precision. His presence provides the song with raw Southern swagger, ensuring the energy never dips.

And finally, Fireboy DML’s silky, Afrobeats-infused outro closes the track with emotional depth. His melodic tone offers a moment of introspection that balances out the chest-thumping bravado—“Time is money, but love is the gold,” he croons.

“Time Is Money” isn’t just a record—it’s a statement. It’s a reflection of where hip-hop is going: multilingual, multicultural, and mission-driven. Lucas isn’t content with being a conscious rapper or a chart-topper—he’s aiming to be both. And if this track is a sign of what’s to come from ADHD 2, fans are in for a powerful ride.

As Joyner Lucas continues to bridge global sounds with personal storytelling, one thing is clear: in his world, every second—and every bar—counts.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connie Francis Dies at 87, Just Months After TikTok Revives Her 1960s Hit Pretty Little Baby

Connie Francis Dies at 87, Just Months After TikTok Revives Her 1960s Hit
By July 18, 2025
Pete Davidson Expecting First Child With Model Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson Expecting First Child With Model Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
By July 17, 2025
Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Viral Scandal, Exposes Alleged Affair Between Astronomer CEO and HR Chief Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and his HR chief, Kristin Cabot

Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Viral Scandal, Exposes Alleged Affair Between Astronomer CEO and HR Chief
By July 17, 2025
Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again Range Media Partners

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again
By July 18, 2025
Drake and Sexyy Red Kick Off Morning at ‘Wealth and Hellness’ Retreat Wireless festival DJ Zack Bia BenDaDonn, retired NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel

Drake and Sexyy Red Kick Off Morning at ‘Wealth and Hellness’ Retreat
By July 17, 2025
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
By July 17, 2025
Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S. US Coke Robert F. Kennedy jr. MAGA Diet Coke

Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S.
By July 17, 2025
Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025

Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025
By July 17, 2025
Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries Automatic Speech Recognition PinnacleWorks,

Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries
By July 17, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again Range Media Partners

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again
By July 18, 2025
Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries Automatic Speech Recognition PinnacleWorks,

Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries
By July 17, 2025
Onetab.ai Raises New Funding For AI-Driven Software Development

Onetab.ai Raises New Funding For AI-Driven Software Development
By July 17, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

E! News

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
To Top
Loading...