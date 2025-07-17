Pusha T’s Focus on Drake, Not His Own Album, Undermines a Stellar Return

Clipse’s long-awaited comeback gets overshadowed by old feuds and shallow shade. After nearly 15 years away from the spotlight, Clipse’s fourth studio album Let God Sort Em Out finally hit streaming platforms this past week—an event that should’ve marked a triumphant return for Pusha T and No Malice. But instead of leading with the music, Pusha T decided to revisit an old, tired storyline: his beef with Drake.

In an interview with Complex News, Pusha was asked his thoughts on Drake’s recent single, What Did I Miss? His dismissive response—“No… just not for me”—set off a fresh round of headlines, meme-worthy reactions, and inevitable social media debates. And once again, it placed Drake’s name side-by-side with Pusha T’s during an album cycle that should’ve belonged entirely to the Let God Sort Em Out rollout.







It’s ironic: Pusha T insists he’s moved past the Drake feud, yet continues to stoke it with every public opportunity. This isn’t just a diss—it’s a distraction.

By all measures, Let God Sort Em Out is a critically acclaimed body of work. The album, packed with haunting production and sharp lyricism, has been praised as a front-runner for 2025’s hip-hop album of the year. But the conversation has been hijacked by Pusha T’s obsession with proximity—proximity to Drake, Kanye West, and Travis Scott. Instead of letting the music speak for itself, Pusha T’s entire rollout has leaned on names bigger than his own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Complex Music (@complexmusic)

The irony is glaring. For an artist who prides himself on lyrical integrity and creative independence, Pusha T has spent much of the past few months attaching himself to the headlines of others. First came the controversy over Kanye West, then the veiled jabs at Travis Scott, and now this subtle—but-unmistakable shade at Drake. Where’s the confidence in his own project?

Yes, hip-hop beef is part of the culture. But at a time when the world was finally ready to talk about Clipse again, Pusha T defaulted to talking about Drake. For an artist with such a respected pen, this feels like a missed opportunity. He’s acting less like a veteran returning with purpose and more like a chart-topper insecure about staying relevant.

There’s no denying Let God Sort Em Out is a powerful listen, but Pusha T’s insistence on making his release about everyone else threatens to dilute its impact. The music is solid. The legacy is real. But the pettiness? It’s starting to sound dated.

If Pusha T wants the world to stop associating him with Drake, it might be time he did the same.