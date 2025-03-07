Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Deadmau5 Sells Song and Label Catalog for $55 Million in Landmark Deal

Deadmau5 Sells Song and Label Catalog for $55 Million in Landmark Deal Mau5trap label Creative Music Group CMG Deadmau5 catalog

Artist in Focus

Deadmau5 Sells Song and Label Catalog for $55 Million in Landmark Deal

Sound Plunge
Published on

Electronic music icon Deadmau5 has made a major business move by selling his extensive song catalog and that of his Mau5trap label to Create Music Group (CMG) in a deal worth over $55 million. Announced on Wednesday, the agreement not only transfers the copyrights and sound recordings of more than 4,000 tracks but also establishes a long-term partnership to release new music and expand the Mau5trap brand.

A Strategic Move for Growth

Deadmau5, whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, has been a leading figure in electronic music since 2005. Beyond his own hits, his Mau5trap label has been instrumental in launching the careers of artists like Skrillex, Rezz, and Noisia. Now, with this deal, CMG aims to bring his music to an even wider audience through innovative marketing, remastered releases, and licensing opportunities.

Jonathan Strauss, co-founder and CEO of Create Music Group, praised Deadmau5’s influence, stating: “When Deadmau5 put on that helmet, he didn’t just create a brand—he sparked a movement. His vision redefined electronic music, pushing boundaries and reshaping the industry.”

He emphasized that this deal is more than just an acquisition—it’s a responsibility to preserve and expand the Mau5trap legacy across music, gaming, and emerging digital spaces.

A Vision for the Future

Deadmau5, known for his outspoken stance on artist rights and ownership, has worked with CMG for nearly two decades. He expressed confidence in their ability to elevate his music’s reach: “We didn’t need to look far when we were considering a partner to help get it all to the next level. With Create, I feel the music is going to reach more.”

This partnership will introduce new ways for fans to experience his music, from virtual reality (VR) integrations to live-streaming initiatives. CMG plans to leverage cutting-edge digital marketing tactics, making Deadmau5’s catalog more accessible to new listeners.

Deadmau5 Releases New Track on Richie Hawtin’s Label

Expanding Beyond Music

The agreement goes beyond traditional music distribution. CMG is set to explore licensing and brand partnerships, particularly in gaming, an industry that closely aligns with Deadmau5’s interests. The electronic artist has a strong presence in gaming culture, collaborating with major franchises and appearing in games like Fortnite.

This expansion aligns with a broader trend in the music industry, where artists diversify their revenue streams through digital and interactive media. CMG’s approach could set a new precedent for legacy electronic music catalogs with the rise of music consumption in virtual spaces.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5)

Deadmau5’s decision to sell his catalog marks a turning point in his career. While he retains creative control over his future releases, this deal ensures that his past work remains relevant in an ever-changing music landscape. By partnering with CMG, he has positioned himself as an artist and a brand set to thrive in the digital age.

For fans, this means access to enhanced and reimagined versions of their favorite tracks and the promise of new and exciting projects. As Deadmau5 continues to push the boundaries of electronic music, this strategic move ensures his influence will endure for years to come.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families
By March 8, 2025
Kai Cenat Goes Toe-to-Toe With Stephen A. Smith in Explosive Debate Over LeBron James

Kai Cenat Goes Toe-to-Toe With Stephen A. Smith in Explosive Debate Over LeBron James
By March 8, 2025
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
By March 7, 2025
‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff Gabriel Macht's return as Harvey Specter

‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up: Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff
By March 7, 2025
Ye Kanye West’s Shocking Move Teases Interview with Andrew Tate, Internet Erupts Tristan Tate

Kanye West’s Shocking Move: Teases Interview with Andrew Tate, Internet Erupts
By March 3, 2025
First Look at He-Man! Amazon’s Masters of the Universe Reboot Nicholas Galitzine Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue) as He-Man / Prince Adam Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, captain of the Royal Guard Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) as Skeletor, the film’s main villain Idris Elba (Thor) as Duncan / Man-at-Arms, He-Man’s closest ally Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) as The Sorceress James Purefoy (The Following) as King Randor Alison Brie (Community) as Evil-Lyn

First Look at He-Man! Amazon’s Masters of the Universe Reboot
By March 3, 2025
Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families
By March 8, 2025
Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Wagon: A Mini Beast with Big Attitude

Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Wagon: A Mini Beast with Big Attitude
By March 3, 2025
Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet Time2Play’s mobile casino list

Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet
By February 28, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet Time2Play’s mobile casino list

Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet
By February 28, 2025
Snoop Dogg Goes All In on Web3 Streaming With Tune.FM Partnership Andrew Antar

Snoop Dogg Goes All In on Web3 Streaming With Tune.FM Partnership
By February 28, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 PlayStation Plus memberships

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide
Motley Crue Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster Mötley Crüe frontman LearJet Crash FAA

News

Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona: Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U $$$4U Valentine's Day Marlyn Monroe Towers

Album Drop

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
To Top
Loading...