Deadmau5 Sells Song and Label Catalog for $55 Million in Landmark Deal

Electronic music icon Deadmau5 has made a major business move by selling his extensive song catalog and that of his Mau5trap label to Create Music Group (CMG) in a deal worth over $55 million. Announced on Wednesday, the agreement not only transfers the copyrights and sound recordings of more than 4,000 tracks but also establishes a long-term partnership to release new music and expand the Mau5trap brand.

A Strategic Move for Growth

Deadmau5, whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, has been a leading figure in electronic music since 2005. Beyond his own hits, his Mau5trap label has been instrumental in launching the careers of artists like Skrillex, Rezz, and Noisia. Now, with this deal, CMG aims to bring his music to an even wider audience through innovative marketing, remastered releases, and licensing opportunities.

Jonathan Strauss, co-founder and CEO of Create Music Group, praised Deadmau5’s influence, stating: “When Deadmau5 put on that helmet, he didn’t just create a brand—he sparked a movement. His vision redefined electronic music, pushing boundaries and reshaping the industry.”

He emphasized that this deal is more than just an acquisition—it’s a responsibility to preserve and expand the Mau5trap legacy across music, gaming, and emerging digital spaces.

A Vision for the Future

Deadmau5, known for his outspoken stance on artist rights and ownership, has worked with CMG for nearly two decades. He expressed confidence in their ability to elevate his music’s reach: “We didn’t need to look far when we were considering a partner to help get it all to the next level. With Create, I feel the music is going to reach more.”

This partnership will introduce new ways for fans to experience his music, from virtual reality (VR) integrations to live-streaming initiatives. CMG plans to leverage cutting-edge digital marketing tactics, making Deadmau5’s catalog more accessible to new listeners.

Expanding Beyond Music

The agreement goes beyond traditional music distribution. CMG is set to explore licensing and brand partnerships, particularly in gaming, an industry that closely aligns with Deadmau5’s interests. The electronic artist has a strong presence in gaming culture, collaborating with major franchises and appearing in games like Fortnite.

This expansion aligns with a broader trend in the music industry, where artists diversify their revenue streams through digital and interactive media. CMG’s approach could set a new precedent for legacy electronic music catalogs with the rise of music consumption in virtual spaces.

Deadmau5’s decision to sell his catalog marks a turning point in his career. While he retains creative control over his future releases, this deal ensures that his past work remains relevant in an ever-changing music landscape. By partnering with CMG, he has positioned himself as an artist and a brand set to thrive in the digital age.

For fans, this means access to enhanced and reimagined versions of their favorite tracks and the promise of new and exciting projects. As Deadmau5 continues to push the boundaries of electronic music, this strategic move ensures his influence will endure for years to come.