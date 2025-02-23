Drake’s Lost Slide: Viral Sensation or Internet Hoax?

The internet has been buzzing with speculation and memes over Drake’s lost slide—a bright orange slipper that the rapper threw at a drone outside his Sydney penthouse. What started as a viral video has now morphed into an online mystery, with social media posts, brand stunts, and even eBay listings claiming to have found the infamous footwear. But how much of it is real?

How It All Started

This began when a video surfaced of Drake standing on the balcony of his penthouse at Crown Towers, Sydney. In the clip, the rapper spots a drone hovering near his window. Without hesitation, he grabs a bright orange slide and hurls it at the drone—missing completely. The drone then ascends, capturing a stunning aerial shot of Sydney’s skyline.

The bizarre yet entertaining moment quickly went viral, racking up millions of views. However, it didn’t take long for internet sleuths to question whether the video was staged. Some pointed to a laptop screen displaying a gambling site at the beginning of the clip, linking it to Drake’s ongoing brand deal with the gambling platform Stake. Others noticed a shadowy figure in the reflection of the window, speculating it was the drone pilot.

Whether intentional or not, the video generated enormous attention. But the real chaos began when people started claiming they had found Drake’s missing slide.

The “Found” Slide: Clever Marketing or Coincidence?

A few days after the drone footage went viral, Sydney Water—a state-owned water corporation—jumped on the trend. They posted a video on Instagram showing an orange slide washed up on the shores of Barangaroo Reserve, not far from Crown Towers. In the caption, Sydney Water cheekily asked, “Hey Drake, this yours?”, playfully suggesting the slide had landed in the water and drifted to shore. They even invited him to their Parramatta office to reclaim it.

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 218,000 likes and 1,750 comments. Other brands like Uber Australia joined the fun, offering to return the slide via their delivery service.

However, sceptics quickly pointed out inconsistencies in Sydney Water’s claim. Based on the original video, the balcony’s tall glass windows would have likely prevented the slide from escaping. The throw’s trajectory doesn’t align with where the slide was supposedly found. The drone flies inland, making it unlikely the slipper landed in the harbour. While Sydney Water’s post was clearly a brilliant marketing move, many questioned whether the slide was Drake’s—or just a random piece of debris staged for engagement.

eBay Listings: A New Twist

As if the story wasn’t wild enough, two eBay listings soon appeared, claiming to sell Drake’s lost slide for thousands of dollars. One listing stated the slide was in Palisades Park, New Jersey—a suspicious claim given that the incident occurred in Sydney. Another seller piggybacked off Sydney Water’s viral post, insisting it was the same slipper found near Crown Towers.

Multiple people claim to have Drake’s slide in different locations, making it clear that at least some of these listings are fake—likely created to capitalize on the viral moment.

The Mythology of Drake’s Slide

The internet loves a good mystery, and Drake’s missing slipper has now taken on a life of its own. Major accounts like WorldStarHipHop and FRENCHRAPUS have shared misleading posts suggesting someone retrieved the slide from the water and listed it on eBay for $5,000. Despite the viral nature of these claims, there’s no concrete proof that Drake’s original slipper ever left his penthouse—let alone ended up in Sydney’s harbour or on eBay.

La claquette que Drake a lancée sur un drone a été retrouvée en Australie 😭 Elle est désormais en vente sur eBay pour 5000 DOLLARS ! pic.twitter.com/m3MuyRbBnO — FRENCHRAPUS 🇺🇸 (@FrenchRapUS) February 22, 2025

Real or Hoax?

At this point, Drake’s lost slide is more meme than mystery. While the original drone footage was undoubtedly actual, everything that followed—the “found” slipper, the eBay sales, and the online conspiracies—seems to be pure internet chaos.

Whether it was a staged marketing stunt, an elaborate joke, or just a random viral moment, one thing is clear: Drake’s lost slide is now part of internet legend.