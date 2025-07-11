Connect with us

Paul McCartney Announces Got Back 2025 U.S. Tour: Full List of Dates and How to Get Tickets

Paul McCartney Announces Got Back 2025 U.S. Tour: Full List of Dates and How to Get Tickets Got Back 2025 US tour Tickets Beatles

Paul McCartney Announces Got Back 2025 U.S. Tour: Full List of Dates and How to Get Tickets

Sir Paul McCartney is proving age is just a number as he hits the road once again for his Got Back 2025 U.S. tour. The iconic Beatle just announced a 19-date run across North America, marking his first set of US performances since 2022, and fans are already scrambling for tickets.

The Got Back 2025 tour kicks off on September 29 in Palm Desert, California, and includes stops in major cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, and Montreal, wrapping up with a two-night finale at Chicago’s United Center on November 24 and 25.

A Living Legend Still Standing Tall

Paul McCartney could easily rest on his legacy, but instead, he’s doubling down on what he loves most—performing. This new tour extends the Got Back Tour series that launched in 2022 and has already wowed audiences across the US, Europe, South America, and Australia.



Earlier this year, Paul McCartney shocked fans with a surprise 500-capacity show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. The setlist was a dream for Beatles lovers: “Let It Be,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” and even “Now and Then,” the AI-enhanced final Beatles song released in 2023, all made the cut.

Paul McCartney Urges UK Government to Protect Musicians from AI Exploitation

Paul McCartney’s Got Back Tour 2025: Full List of U.S. Dates

Sept. 29 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena, Oct. 4 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium, Oct. 7 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater, Oct. 11 – Denver, CO – Coors Field, Oct. 14 – Des Moines, IA – Casey’s Center, Oct. 17 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium, Oct. 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center, Oct. 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center, Nov. 2 & 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena, Nov. 6 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle, Nov. 8 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena, Nov. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena, Nov. 14 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center, Nov. 17 & 18 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre, Nov. 21 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum, Nov. 24 & 25 – Chicago, IL – United Center.

 

A Concert Experience Like No Other

With his infectious energy, legendary catalog, and deep gratitude for fans, Paul McCartney remains a musical force. Whether it’s Beatles staples, Wings hits, or solo deep cuts, each show promises a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For fans old and new, Got Back 2025 offers one more chance to witness a living legend do what he does best: make history. Got Back Tour Tickets officially go on sale at paulmccartneygotback.com on July 15 at 10 a.m. local time, and if history is any indication, they’ll sell out fast.


By July 11, 2025
