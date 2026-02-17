Biopic
Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopic Cinematic Event Adds Major New Cast Members
Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes is expanding the ensemble for his ambitious Beatles biopic project, officially titled The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. The groundbreaking film series will chronicle the rise and fall of The Beatles through four interconnected movies, each told from the perspective of one band member.
The latest casting announcements include Indian actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who will portray legendary sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, a key influence on the band’s musical evolution. British actress Lucy Boynton will play Jane Asher, the actress and partner of Paul McCartney, while Morfydd Clark takes on the role of Cynthia Lennon, John Lennon’s first wife. Actor Harry Lawtey will portray Stuart Sutcliffe, the band’s original bassist.
These additions strengthen what is already one of the most anticipated film casts in recent years.
A Star-Studded Cast Bringing Beatles History to Life
The core Beatles lineup in the Biopic will be portrayed by an impressive group of rising stars. Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, while Harrison Dickinson takes on the role of John Lennon. Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan will portray Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn will appear as George Harrison.
Supporting roles also feature prominent actors, including Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey.
Additionally, James Norton will portray influential Beatles manager Brian Epstein, while producer George Martin will also be featured prominently in the narrative.
Four Films, Four Perspectives: A Unique Storytelling Approach
Unlike traditional music biopics, Sam Mendes’ project will consist of four separate films, each presenting the Beatles’ journey from the viewpoint of a different member. This innovative storytelling approach promises a deeper exploration of their personal lives, creative tensions, and meteoric rise from Liverpool to global superstardom.
This project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. has granted full life-story and music rights for scripted films. The series is being financed and distributed by Sony, ensuring global theatrical release.
Why Farhan Akhtar’s Casting Matters Globally
Farhan Akhtar’s portrayal of Ravi Shankar highlights the cultural crossover between Indian classical music and Western rock. Shankar’s mentorship of George Harrison significantly influenced the Beatles’ experimentation with Eastern sounds, making his inclusion essential to the story.
Akhtar’s casting also signals the film’s global ambition, recognizing the Beatles’ worldwide influence beyond Western audiences.
Release Date and Industry Expectations
All four films are scheduled for theatrical release in April 2028, positioning the project as one of the largest cinematic undertakings ever centered on a musical group. With top-tier talent both in front of and behind the camera, expectations are extraordinarily high.
Film industry analysts believe the Beatles’ cinematic event could redefine music biopics, combining emotional storytelling, historical authenticity, and blockbuster scale.