Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopic Cinematic Event Adds Major New Cast Members

Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopic Cinematic Event Adds Major New Cast Members Farhan Akhtar Ravi Shankar

Biopic

Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopic Cinematic Event Adds Major New Cast Members

Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes is expanding the ensemble for his ambitious Beatles biopic project, officially titled The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. The groundbreaking film series will chronicle the rise and fall of The Beatles through four interconnected movies, each told from the perspective of one band member.

The latest casting announcements include Indian actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who will portray legendary sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, a key influence on the band’s musical evolution. British actress Lucy Boynton will play Jane Asher, the actress and partner of Paul McCartney, while Morfydd Clark takes on the role of Cynthia Lennon, John Lennon’s first wife. Actor Harry Lawtey will portray Stuart Sutcliffe, the band’s original bassist.

These additions strengthen what is already one of the most anticipated film casts in recent years.

A Star-Studded Cast Bringing Beatles History to Life

The core Beatles lineup in the Biopic will be portrayed by an impressive group of rising stars. Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, while Harrison Dickinson takes on the role of John Lennon. Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan will portray Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn will appear as George Harrison.

Supporting roles also feature prominent actors, including Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey.

Additionally, James Norton will portray influential Beatles manager Brian Epstein, while producer George Martin will also be featured prominently in the narrative.

The Beatles - Four Film Cinematic Event with Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harrison Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison

The Beatles – Four Film Cinematic Event with Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harrison Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison

Four Films, Four Perspectives: A Unique Storytelling Approach

Unlike traditional music biopics, Sam Mendes’ project will consist of four separate films, each presenting the Beatles’ journey from the viewpoint of a different member. This innovative storytelling approach promises a deeper exploration of their personal lives, creative tensions, and meteoric rise from Liverpool to global superstardom.

This project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. has granted full life-story and music rights for scripted films. The series is being financed and distributed by Sony, ensuring global theatrical release.

Why Farhan Akhtar’s Casting Matters Globally

Farhan Akhtar’s portrayal of Ravi Shankar highlights the cultural crossover between Indian classical music and Western rock. Shankar’s mentorship of George Harrison significantly influenced the Beatles’ experimentation with Eastern sounds, making his inclusion essential to the story.

Akhtar’s casting also signals the film’s global ambition, recognizing the Beatles’ worldwide influence beyond Western audiences.

Release Date and Industry Expectations

All four films are scheduled for theatrical release in April 2028, positioning the project as one of the largest cinematic undertakings ever centered on a musical group. With top-tier talent both in front of and behind the camera, expectations are extraordinarily high.

Film industry analysts believe the Beatles’ cinematic event could redefine music biopics, combining emotional storytelling, historical authenticity, and blockbuster scale.

  • Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopic Cinematic Event Adds Major New Cast Members Farhan Akhtar Ravi Shankar
  • The Beatles - Four Film Cinematic Event with Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harrison Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison
  • Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopic Cinematic Event Adds Major New Cast Members Farhan Akhtar Ravi Shankar
  • The Beatles - Four Film Cinematic Event with Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harrison Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Biopic

How Robert Duvall Became a Hollywood Legend From The Godfather to Oscar Glory Tender Mercies Apocalypse Now Godfather To Kill a Mocking Bird

How Robert Duvall Became a Hollywood Legend: From The Godfather to Oscar Glory
By February 18, 2026
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
American Eagle Goes Global With India-Led Denim Campaign Featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya

American Eagle Goes Global With India-Led Denim Campaign Featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya
By February 18, 2026
How Robert Duvall Became a Hollywood Legend From The Godfather to Oscar Glory Tender Mercies Apocalypse Now Godfather To Kill a Mocking Bird

How Robert Duvall Became a Hollywood Legend: From The Godfather to Oscar Glory
By February 18, 2026
Ramadan Mubarak 2026 Meaning, Traditions, and How Muslims Greet Each Other Worldwide

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Meaning, Traditions, and How Muslims Greet Each Other Worldwide
By February 18, 2026
Shia LaBeouf Arrested During Mardi Gras After Weeklong Bar Crawl in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf Arrested During Mardi Gras After Weeklong Bar Crawl in New Orleans
By February 18, 2026
Palantir Relocates Headquarters From Denver to Miami in Strategic Shift

Palantir Relocates Headquarters From Denver to Miami in Strategic Shift
By February 18, 2026
Beep Raises $850K to Bring AI-Driven Career Opportunities to Tier 2 and Tier 3 Students

Beep Raises $850K to Bring AI-Driven Career Opportunities to Tier 2 and Tier 3 Students
By February 17, 2026
Toys “R” Us Canada Wins Court Reprieve — But More Store Closures Loom Creditor Protection

Toys “R” Us Canada Wins Court Reprieve — But More Store Closures Loom
By February 17, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 With Major Coding and Reasoning Breakthrough OpenAI google Gemini

Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 With Major Coding and Reasoning Breakthrough
By February 18, 2026
Data Breach Shocks Millions Over 25 Million Americans’ Personal Information Exposed Conduent SafePay Ransomware attack

Data Breach Shocks Millions: Over 25 Million Americans’ Personal Information Exposed
By February 17, 2026
Logan Paul Sells Rare Pikachu Illustrator Card for Record $16.5 Million, Setting New Guinness World Record AJ Scaramucci

Logan Paul Sells Rare Pikachu Illustrator Card for Record $16.5 Million, Setting New Guinness World Record
By February 17, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage Minnesota

immigration Politics

ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage
Elon Musk Mocks Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos Joke Trump Piece or Peace

News

Elon Musk Mocks Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos
To Top
Loading...